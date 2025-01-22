Letters to the Editor: ‘Trump pardoned the members of his private militia. Full stop’

Supporters of President Trump clash with police as they attempt to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

To the editor: The talking heads on TV are up in arms over President Trump’s pardons of the Jan. 6 felons. Yet, it was a foregone conclusion.

If Trump had allowed these people to remain locked up, it would have been a tacit admission that they were, in fact, guilty; that their conduct was against the law. It was only against the law if they had no legal basis to act the way they did.

That is exactly 180 degrees from Trump’s “Twilight Zone” frame of reference. In Trump’s psyche, he won in 2020, and the election really was stolen. Ergo,the violent mob was legally justified in what it did.

If Trump had refused to pardon those who were lawfully convicted, it would be tantamount to an admission that former President Biden actually won in 2020. In Trump’s mind, this passes for his sense of right and wrong. Hence, the pardons had to be issued.

To debase a famous line from Bette Davis, “Fasten your seat belts, it’s going to be a bumpy night” — or four years.

Robert G. Brewer, Sherman Oaks

..

To the editor: I am very troubled by the pardoning of violent criminals, insurrectionists, police beaters and those who threatened the lives of our representatives in Congress. These criminals are now “standing by” for the future.

I am also deeply troubled by the silence or acceptance of most of the Republicans in Congress. Is this what you voted for? He told you what he was going to do.

Diana Crispi, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Trump pardoned the members of his private militia. Full stop.

Thomas D. Penfield, Cardiff, Calif.

..

To the editor: For years now, I have heard especially from Republicans about the rule of law and the need to have a fair justice system in our country. The release of these individuals is a mockery of the rule of law and our justice system.

These people are not heroes of democracy. They desecrated our Capitol. They chanted their desire to hang the sitting vice president of the United States. They hunted for members of Congress. They disparaged and injured police officers.

With these pardons, Trump has sullied the rule of law and our justice system. This is a stab wound to the heart of our democracy.

Stevi Carroll, Pasadena

..

To the editor: I know there is not much l can do as one person but to express my opposition and vote my feelings next time. So l will start now.

I am disgusted that the new president has pardoned the Jan. 6 criminals.

I am in the twilight of my life, but l must make myself heard. We the public cannot sit back and accept such that goes against the grain of our constitutional democracy and the rule of law.

David Housh, Glendora