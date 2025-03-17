Letters to the Editor: Readers charged over Musk’s agenda but EV fans say gas-powered vehicles are the real threat

To the editor: Is hurting Tesla changing Elon Musk’s behavior (“‘I’ve been betrayed.’ Tesla drivers are pushing back on Elon Musk,” March 12)? I understand the sentiment to want to stop him, but there is no evidence, so far, that harming Tesla is doing anything to change his behavior. This means the insults hurled at Tesla are only helping oil companies, since folks who would have otherwise bought an electric vehicle are instead keeping their gas cars.

The oil companies are our real enemy, not Tesla. Tesla is the reason the entire global auto industry is going electric. That’s a phenomenally big deal and deserves recognition. Well-meaning, but uninformed people are targeting the wrong company.

Toyota sold over 10 million gas cars last year. Air pollution literally kills millions of people every year, according to the World Health Organization, and the fuel that powers gas-powered vehicles ensures tens of billions go to the oil companies.

Advertisement

Toyota donated $1 million to President Trump’s inauguration. That’s the company people should be protesting.

Paul Scott, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: Would someone please explain why Trump and Elon Musk can use the White House as the backdrop for advertising Tesla cars and trucks and no one calls it a conflict of interest or disgustingly inappropriate?

Susan Greenberg, Los Angeles

..

A Tesla Cybertruck owner asks, “So, why should I feel embarrassed?” driving it. How about having spent $130,000 on a ridiculous-looking vehicle?

Advertisement

Pablo Prietto, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: It appears that Trump has finally found a job that fits his ethical standards and level of competence: Hawking Tesla cars on the south lawn of the White House. He has become an errand boy for Musk!

Gary Vogt, Menifee

..

To the editor: Trump haters see Musk as a threat to a civilized progressive society. First, he built an electric car that helps the environment. Second, Musk’s Space X is scheduled to save two American astronauts who have been trapped for seven months. Third, Musk is helping Trump trim the fat off the bloated bureaucracy in D.C. Fourth, Musk bought Twitter and turned it into a so-called free thought zone.

As I see it, these actions qualify Musk as a menace to society. America is under attack by a fascist billionaire. He must be stopped!

Advertisement

Mark Walker, Yorba Linda

