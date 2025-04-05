Letters to the Editor: ‘Bravo,’ Sen. Cory Booker, for standing up to Trump (and standing for 25 hours)

To the editor: Sen. Cory Booker is amazingly brave and physically strong to stand and speak for over 25 hours in the Senate (“Sen. Cory Booker sets record with marathon Senate speech opposing Trump’s agenda,” April 1). The New Jersey Democrat spoke up for all Americans who value our shared democratic history and the elements that make our daily living worthwhile: public health departments, medical research, clean air and water, weather reports, air travel, reproductive health, health insurance, civil rights protection, voter rights, respect for our allies and not pandering to dictators, to name a few! Thank you, senator. Let us rally to protect the elements of our regular lives that have made our country great!

Carol Karas, Camarillo

..

To the editor: Booker should have been on the front page, above the fold. He broke then-Sen. Strom Thurmond’s 1957 record for a filibuster. Bravo, Booker, for trying to wake up the Republicans and trying to save our democracy.

Laurie Kelson, Encino

..

To the editor: What Booker did is beyond extraordinary. It is a showing of courage, integrity and leadership that has been sorely lacking from our elected leaders. He is speaking truth to power, standing up to a bully, and reminding the American people that is us who ultimately hold the power to determine our government. He has asked America to help him take back our country from a delusional demagogue, and now it is up to us to respond. Thank you, Sen. Booker, for your incredibly principled stand in defense of the rule of law, our Constitution and our way of life.

Advertisement

Drew E. Pomerance, Woodland Hills

..

To the editor: It’s about time segregationist Thurmond’s record is erased. For all his rants against President Trump and Republican policies so far, Booker offered no alternatives. Akin to the Democrats’ failed 2024 presidential campaign strategy, it was “stop Trump” with no competing usable policies. How will Booker trim the federal budget deficit by a trillion dollars? Or is he saying, “Business as usual. Let our children and grandchildren pay for the country going bankrupt”? For all his words, the image I see is Don Quixote tilting at windmills. Booker offered lots of criticism, but nothing constructive.

Raymond Roth, Oceanside