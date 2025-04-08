Letters to the Editor: 42 would roll over in his grave if he knew the Dodgers met with 47

To the editor: I just finished watching the Dodgers at the White House (“Dodgers celebrated at White House for 2024 World Series title by Trump,” April 7). I noticed that they did not go to bat for L.A. by wearing Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 jersey, as Gustavo Arellano suggested in his column on Saturday. In the past, I thought that taking a knee was something a winning football team did at the end of a game. Now, apparently, it is also a thing that a winning baseball team does at the end of a democracy. Robinson is rolling over in his grave.

Larry Weiner, Culver City

..

To the editor: The Dodgers gave President Trump a No. 47 team jersey. That seems unnecessary to me and wrong, in fact, since Trump’s own team tried to purge the Department of Defense’s website of 42’s history.

Bob Wieting, Simi Valley

..

To the editor: Baseball executive Branch Rickey had the conviction, courage and moral calling to bring Robinson to the Dodgers knowing they both would be vilified by their peers and much of the general public. Unfortunately, the Dodgers struck out this time around.

Stephen Kaplan, Larkspur

..

To the editor: Pitcher Clayton Kershaw stated he was honored to represent the Dodgers. He did not say he was honored to meet Trump. He also discussed playing for something bigger, the importance of humility and other qualities that the 2024 Dodgers instilled. This presentation might have been too nuanced for Trump to understand. Three cheers for the Dodgers.

Roy Fassel, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: They say it is not political, but it is a political victory for this president. They say it is tradition, but this is a president who has taken a sledgehammer to so many of our traditions, such as the rule of law and adherence to the Constitution. He will bask in the glory of the Dodgers’ excellence while he destroys our economy and makes life so much worse for the people who need it the most. But then again, the Dodgers are a bunch of rich men who have now also turned a blind eye to the chaos and destruction that this president has caused. I am disappointed in their decision, and I cannot root for a team that I do not respect. Go, Angels.

Ken Jaffe, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: This Saturday, the Dodgers will host Teacher Appreciation Night in a blinding display of hypocrisy and a stunning lack of self-awareness. This promotional event will take place five days after the team met with President Trump, who has actively sought to undermine the very infrastructure of public education in America.

That manager Dave Roberts and his obsequious ilk made the choice to get on an airplane and traverse the country to shake the hand of the man who directed ICE to enter public schools is a slap in the face to every educator in Los Angeles County and beyond.

Seeing Shohei Ohtani’s grinning visage as he shook the hand of the man who wants to take away federal oversight for special education and English learner students shows us the true character of the Dodgers. They no longer represent the people of Los Angeles, but rather their own unfettered corporate greed and selfishness.

As a public educator, not only will I be skipping Teacher Appreciation Night, I will be discontinuing my support of the Dodgers in perpetuity.

Oliver Williams, Rialto

