Letters to the Editor: By raising duties on toys, President Trump is ‘effectively waging a war on Christmas’

To the editor: For millions of Americans, celebrating the holiday season means exchanging lots of toys and clothing (“From Bratz dolls to Krusty the Clown: How Trump tariffs are hurting L.A. toy makers,” April 9). The cycle of supplying us with those gifts means that people in the clothing and toy businesses are now finalizing their orders for the holiday season so that overseas producers of those goods can in turn order components from their suppliers, manufacture the goods, ship them to the U.S., receive and distribute them here and have them available on the shelves in time for the holiday season. But all that has been thrown into chaos by the president’s trade war. Which begs the question: Why is Donald Trump effectually waging war on Christmas?

Brad Golstein, Woodland Hills

