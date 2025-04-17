Letters to the Editor: Democrats need to stand and fight instead of hiding during Trump administration

To the editor: “Hide?” That’s the best columnist Jonah Goldberg can come up with to counteract President Trump’s attacks on our economy and constitutional freedoms (“Gov. Whitmer’s party should learn from what she did in the Oval Office,” April 15)? If Democrats hide, they will ultimately be blamed, along with Trump, for all of this destruction. The real and only option here is to fight. Speak out. Stand up. Be loud. Show up. Call your representatives, call the Supreme Court, gather with your communities to protest. And, in the meantime, do some strategizing on how and what Democrats can do to provide for, and win back the respect of, the American people.

JB Newton, Studio City

..

To the editor: Although I fervently disagree with Goldberg 80% of the time, his analysis of what’s wrong with the Democratic Party is absolutely on point. Until the party learns from its mistakes of the last election, playing dead is the only policy it should follow. The leadership should realize that the elitist policy of “we know what’s best for you” doesn’t work and being more centrist is where the majority of the electorate are.

Paul Sunderland, Los Angeles