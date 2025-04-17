Letters to the Editor: Support Native coalition efforts to preserve national monuments from efforts to ‘unleash’ energy reserves

To the editor: Yes, as a Native American, I fully support the Inter-Tribal Coalition effort to preserve the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument (“Will Native tribes secure Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument?” April 15). However, at this time, we are on the downward slope of Navajo Nation President Peterson Zah’s roller coaster metaphor. By the removal of “Native American” and “Indigenous People” from government documents and websites, President Trump obviously has no interest in preserving anything to do with people of color. Especially if it hinders his “drill, baby, drill” mindset.

Harold Printup, Mar Vista