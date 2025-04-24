Letters to the Editor: Cutting health and other commissions is the wrong way to balance L.A.’s budget

To the editor: Along with other commissions, Mayor Karen Bass plans to eliminate the citizen commission focused on health, of which I am the president ( “Bass proposes laying off about 1,650 city workers, a quarter of them civilians at LAPD,” April 21). No mayor, including Bass, has ever funded the health commission — created by a city ordinance in 2014 — a dime. It runs with volunteer commissioners and unpaid research associates. In fairness to her, two uniformed LAPD officers attend meetings for protection along with one audiovisual tech, one city attorney and a city clerk staffer, so there might be some minor savings. But those pennies are never going to add up to $1 billion.

Does the mayor not believe that being educated and informed on health issues is important? There are costs associated, meanwhile, with her public relations efforts. In 2023 she expanded her PR department. Here’s a suggestion for our photo-op mayor: Get rid of most of your PR staff and save some serious money. Alternatively, just resign and save the city a salary north of $300,000, plus benefits.

Howard C. Mandel, Los Angeles

To the editor: Bass’ proposed layoffs of nearly 1,650 city workers are concerning because these decisions directly affect the health of communities. Fewer public workers results in fewer people supporting food-access programs, mental health services, housing resources and other essential needs that shape long-term well-being.

As a public health student at UC Berkeley, I have learned how economic security, housing and access to public services are social determinants of health. This budget risks worsening the existing health disparities in Los Angeles by removing the very infrastructure meant to support vulnerable populations.

Health is not only about treatment; it is also about preventing the conditions that lead to a crisis. When we cut the people who hold those systems together, we create the very emergencies we later struggle to solve. Balancing the budget should not come at the cost of people’s well-being.

Easha Narayanan, Granite Bay, Calif.

To the editor: As a taxpayer, I support a responsible city government and its job of managing the budgets. I find the proposed layoffs to be a disappointing and lazy fiscal move. I encourage the government to be more thoughtful and take a look at enforcing more aggressive fines for vehicles speeding and running red lights and stop signs, something that has benefited other major U.S. cities.

Christopher Sherwood, Woodland Hills