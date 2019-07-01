One year ago, L.A. approved an ambitious housing plan. What’s happened since? Nothing

Though the plan is not a silver bullet for L.A.’s housing and traffic problems, it has the potential to reshape the Westside. The L.A. Department of City Planning estimated that it could create 6,000 new homes and space for 14,000 jobs near the Expo Line by 2035. L.A. can’t solve its traffic nightmare without encouraging more Angelenos to live and work near transit. And with L.A. County suffering from record-high homelessness and a shortage of over 500,000 units of affordable housing, the plan’s requirement that developers set aside a percentage of new homes for low-income residents would improve affordability and equity.