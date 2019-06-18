Google wants to build 20,000 homes in Silicon Valley. Will NIMBYs let it happen?

Yet it’s clear that Google can’t sit on the sidelines of the housing fight anymore. The company has been under fire from its neighbors and its employees for failing to address the housing crisis it helped create. The median rent in Mountain View, which is where the company is headquartered, has almost doubled since late 2010, to $4,151 a month, Bloomberg reported last month. That’s nearly triple the national average, according to Trulia. The median home value is $1.8 million, up from $750,000 10 years ago.