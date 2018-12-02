In 2018, is there such a thing as a guilt-free Christmas tree?

One year — pre-internet — I read in a magazine about a “cut your own” tree farm. We drove to Van Nuys from Silver Lake with our kids, 4 and 7 years old, our camera ready to take adorable California “winter” pictures. I even brought them mittens to wear with their shorts and T-shirts. It was 85 degrees, the trees looked dry and sick, and the “farm” was in the median of a busy road under the power lines. Another year we bought a living tree. Living trees are expensive, so it was tiny. We put three ornaments on it and propped the angel that usually goes on the top beside it. By the end of the holiday, it was drooping like the iconic Charlie Brown tree. We followed through: We planted it, watered it and it was dead by February.