The Dodgers treat fans with contempt. It's time for us to stop loving them

To the editor: No pun intended, but the Dodger organization has continued to strike out with me for the past six-plus years. (“The Dodgers’ longest-running, greed-driven, let’s-take-fans-for-granted debacle in sports history,” column, April 17)
Strike 1 was the greed-motivated $8-billion TV cable deal that has prevented millions in Southerm California from watching most games since it went into effect in 2013.
Strike 2 is the fact that former team owner Frank McCourt (his curse will never end) still partially owns the parking lots, and the prices for fans to use them are absurd.
Strike 3 is the alcohol-fueled fights and fan beatings in the parking lots surrounding Dodger Stadium, which show how the inept team management deals with security.
I would rather remember what it was like being a fan for 45 years or so starting in 1958 than have to deal with all this. I’ll pass on the pricey beers as well.
Michael Ihde, La Crescenta
To the editor: I applaud columnist Steve Lopez for keeping the Dodgers’ cable TV fiasco on the top of our minds.
The Dodgers may bask in their arrogance and greed today with the notion that all that matters is a winning team to lure and retain fans. However, in 10 or 15 years, an entire generation of Dodger fans may be lost to the Angels or the countless other professional teams calling Los Angeles home whose games are easily accessible and affordable on TV.
Jan Stein, Cypress
