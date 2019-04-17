Dear L.A. Times letter writers: Stop reminding us that Trump lost the popular vote

To the editor: I am sick of the L.A. Times’ letter writers saying that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by almost 3 million in 2016.
Clinton received close to 9 million votes in California. Trump received around 4.5 million. Do the math — if she was running for president of California, she would have won in a landslide.
Currently, Democrats are talking about packing the Supreme Court, abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement and conducting endless investigations of the president. How about doing some governing?
Trump is the president. Grow up and deal with it.
Tom Curran, Mission Viejo
