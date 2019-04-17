Advertisement

Dear L.A. Times letter writers: Stop reminding us that Trump lost the popular vote

Apr 17, 2019 | 3:00 AM
Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016, speaks during the 10th annual Women in the World Summit in New York on April 12. (Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

To the editor: I am sick of the L.A. Times’ letter writers saying that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by almost 3 million in 2016.

Clinton received close to 9 million votes in California. Trump received around 4.5 million. Do the math — if she was running for president of California, she would have won in a landslide.

Currently, Democrats are talking about packing the Supreme Court, abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement and conducting endless investigations of the president. How about doing some governing?

Trump is the president. Grow up and deal with it.

Tom Curran, Mission Viejo

