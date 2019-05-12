Lori Loughlin should try the Hallmark movie legal strategy

To the editor: Now that actress Lori Loughlin and her husband J. Mossimo Giannulli are trying to play the stupid card by supposedly claiming they were duped into participating in the college admissions scandal, maybe she should remember what all those Hallmark movies she was in are really about.
In a Hallmark movie, decent people make mistakes, learn their lesson and make amends. And, if the children of any of the liars and cheaters out there are feeling embarrassed or ashamed, that’s good.
That would be the appropriate response to this. It would show that these people still have a moral compass.
Gail Harter, Ventura
To the editor: To borrow Will Rogers’ sentiments about Congress, in the U.S. we have the best justice system that money can buy.
Loughlin and Giannulli have hired the best legal talent available, something those more modest of means are unable to do. The most likely outcome for them is that they will prevail at trial or secure a great plea bargain as the prosecution comes to terms with the depth of legal talent arrayed against them.
From the O.J. Simpson trial on, it has been apparent that the most important factor in being acquitted is not the facts, but the depth and quality of the legal team you can assemble.
To restate an aphorism about an attorney defending himself, a public defender has a fool for a client.
Darrel Miller, Santa Monica
To the editor: So, Loughlin and Giannulli now claim they were duped by William "Rick" Singer, the admitted mastermind of this scheme.
They proffer this specious argument even though, according to authorities, they contacted Singer, wrote $500,000 worth of checks (and claimed tax deductions for “charitable contributions”), provided the misleading athletic photo of their daughter and discussed these actions during phone calls with Singer.
And, according to authorities, they did this twice.
Noel Johnson, Glendale
