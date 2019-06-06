Newsom's ill-considered remark on vaccination was very Trumpian

To the editor: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s remarks regarding SB 276, a bill to close a loophole in the state’s vaccination requirement for public school students, were very disappointing.
I know he recognizes the importance of vaccines and that there are doctors who endanger our community by issuing unnecessary exemptions. So why would he suggest that this is an issue of parental choice rather than the public health of our state?
President Trump is rightly criticized for his ill-informed, off-the-cuff remarks. Let’s hope Newsom hasn’t adopted Trump as his role model.
Mary Griswold Gordon, Rancho Palos Verdes
To the editor: There seems to be some controversy regarding granting a child a medical exemption to avoid mandatory vaccinations.
My suggestion is to require the granting physician to fill out a multiple-page form, with specific state requirements to qualify for an exemption. I guarantee this will significantly reduce the number of medical exemptions submitted.
Paul R. Kuhn, M.D., Newport Beach
To the editor: Using the logic of anti-vaccination parents, perhaps Californians who have somehow convinced themselves that it is safer to drive on the left side of the road should be able to do so at the risk of not only themselves but everyone else.
John McKinney, Cerritos
