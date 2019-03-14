Pelosi knows what she’s doing in opposing impeachment

To the editor: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) is the kind of smart and practical politician needed to make democracy work. (“Democrats heed Nancy Pelosi’s call to back off impeachment — for now,” March 12)
Despite more than two years of relentless attacks on our institutions and on basic decency by the Trump administration, we are bruised but continue the fight. Pelosi understands that impeachment proceedings would be an empty gesture to the base unless there is a reasonable opportunity to win in the Senate.
Making democracy work is the art of the possible. Democrats’ mission should not be to vent their anger and frustration, but to bring as many voters as possible into their tent and to begin reversing the damage that has been done.
Michael Telerant, Los Angeles
