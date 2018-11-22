A Thanksgiving note from schoolchildren to California's firefighters

To the editor: With all the fires in these past weeks, on behalf of the members of our fourth- to sixth-grade classes, we want to express our sincere gratitude for all that firefighters do to keep us safe.
Thank you for helping us in time of need. Thank you for risking your lives for other people. Thank you for spending time away from your families to help save other families. Thank you for keeping us all safe. Thank you for making the air quality better for people, animals and all nature.
We send you a loving embrace filled with shalom.
Zach Shapiro, Lonee Frailich and Randee Bishoff, Culver City
The writers are, respectively, rabbi, cantor and director of education at Temple Akiba of Culver City.
