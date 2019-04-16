Trump thinks sending migrants to ‘sanctuary cities’ will scare us. He’s wrong

To the editor: Oh, the horror — President Trump said he’s considering sending immigrants to so-called sanctuary cities such as Los Angeles. All of those rapists, murderers and drug dealers — oh my.
We are not buying into your hysteria, Mr. President. Just send them. My impression is that these immigrants know where they want to go in order to join up with relatives and associates who are already here.
If we can be off assistance to them in the relocation process, we are doing a humanitarian service. Feed them and allow them to rest up, then give them tickets to their preferred destination.
Keith Herried, Los Angeles
..
To the editor: Trump says he may give the self-proclaimed sanctuary cities and states the immigrants they have said they want. Now Gov. Gavin Newsom complains this is a political ploy on the part of the president.
But wasn't it a political ploy on the part of Democratic governors and mayors to make their areas “sanctuaries”? Perhaps the relatives and friends of immigrants will now vote for Democrats.
Isn’t this the definition of hypocrisy?
Flo Ginsburg, Santa Monica
..
To the editor: Trump apparently feels that sanctuary cities and states contribute to our immigration crisis and that these places should be punished by sending them the migrants coming across the border.
If sanctuary cities are to blame for this crisis at the border, so are the employers who’ve made it a practice to hire undocumented workers. If there were no jobs awaiting them, they would not come.
So, perhaps a better solution would be to send them to the businesses that have hired undocumented workers in the past; namely, Trump hotels, Trump golf courses and Trump resorts.
Marlin Sobbota, Arcadia
..
To the editor: Democrats’ and other liberals’ responses to Trump’s suggestion reveal their hypocrisy, as exemplified by words from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Newsom.
How can they proclaim their areas sanctuaries for immigrants and then criticize the president for suggesting he might send undocumented residents to those very sanctuaries? To where should they be sent? Shouldn’t they be welcomed with open arms?
David McCobb, Rancho Cucamonga
..
To the editor: Much has been said about Trump weaponizing immigration by threatening to punish politicians who represent sanctuaries.
At first glance this seems childish and petty. But I say, bring them on.
Let’s welcome these migrants who can join previous immigrants in making America the great country it is. Somewhere among these people might be the next Andrew Carnegie, Elizabeth Arden, Helena Rubinstein, Enrico Fermi, Elon Musk or Sergey Brin.
Or maybe there are people like my wife and me, who have worked hard and cherish our American life as a result of past immigration policies.
Carl Godlewski, Venice
