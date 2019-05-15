Don’t underestimate Trump’s ability to create a truly grave crisis

To the editor: The last several days have seen President Trump stonewall every congressional inquiry into his past and present conduct. In each case, the House committee concerned has sought to advance its investigation by issuing a subpoena, which in each case has been ignored.
History indicates that the courts will order the White House to comply with the subpoenas. What then?
I believe it is quite likely that Trump will still refuse to comply. Why wouldn’t he? Who would force him to comply?
Finding White House personnel in contempt or impeaching the president, two of the remedies available, could drag us into 2020 before providing a resolution. Trump could suddenly reverse course and honor the subpoenas before a Senate verdict on impeachment is reached, relying on the Republican majority to acquit him; or worse, he could precipitate some crisis that would make a leadership change problematic.
Don’t underestimate this dangerous man.
Rick Dunn, San Diego
To the editor: Trump’s assertion of executive privilege over Justice Department special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report would be funny if it wasn’t so troubling.
Think about it: Executive privilege is meant to protect the conversations the president has with his advisors. Trump refused to talk to Mueller and avoided testifying to the grand jury, so there really is no way he could be covered by executive privilege.
On the other hand, if he had testified or given an interview, he might actually have a glimmer of an argument. But since he didn’t he has no privilege.
Sarah Turitto, Cardiff
To the editor: Trump is a man who has used his words to incite racial disharmony and his actions to divide a nation. Under his tutelage, Republican leaders have turned their backs on the Constitution, lost their integrity and too feel that they are above the law and thus immune to accountability.
What we are seeing is that power, when left unchecked, corrupts and that the quest for absolute power corrupts absolutely. We deserve better, and as such, we must demand better.
Doris K. Reed, Los Angeles
