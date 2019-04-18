Advertisement

Just deal with it, Trump supporters: We have an unqualified president

Apr 18, 2019 | 3:00 AM
Just deal with it, Trump supporters: We have an unqualified president
Then-candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton speak during their second presidential debate on Oct. 9, 2016. (Christian Gooden / TNS)

To the editor: A letter writer complains that he is “sick of” being reminded that Hillary Clinton won the 2016 election by almost 3 million popular votes, and that since President Trump won the all-important electoral college we should “deal with it.”

I can certainly understand the gentleman taking umbrage at having the legitimacy of the Trump presidency called into question, as he sneaked into the White House on what is, essentially, a technicality because he won by a margin of about 80,000 votes spread conveniently across three states.

Advertisement

Thus, instead of an experienced, educated and actually qualified president in Clinton, we are saddled with the ineptitude of a grifting and embarrassing administration. I’d appreciate Trump supporters dealing with that.

Jan Rainbird, Irvine

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement