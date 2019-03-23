To readers, USC is once again the ‘University of Spoiled Children’

People of a certain age in Southern California might recall a time when that currently world-renowned university south of downtown Los Angeles lurked in the academic shadow cast by UCLA. Unfairly or not, USC was long considered a safe space for the children of wealthy families who wanted to work a little less hard for their degrees than they would have had to in Westwood. When I was in high school, a teacher who graduated from UCLA circulated a mock USC application that had a box for SAT scores marked “optional” and another for body measurements marked “mandatory.”