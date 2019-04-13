William Barr shows he's Trump's attorney general, not the country's

To the editor: After a few appearances before Congress, there should be little doubt that U.S. Atty. Gen. William Barr is now officially part of Team Trump. (“William Barr gives aid and comfort to Trump's conspiracy theories,” editorial, April 11)
Barr displayed his allegiance long before his appointment when he submitted an unsolicited memorandum in June 2018 to the Justice Department criticizing the Mueller investigation. Barr’s memo not only questioned special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s mandate, it said Mueller should be prevented from even questioning the president about obstructing justice.
Barr’s bias is palpable. Upon receipt of Mueller’s final report, Barr provided a four-page summary to Congress, which Mueller declined to sanction, that concluded “the evidence developed during the Special Counsel’s investigation is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.” Translation: Trump gets a pass from his political appointee.
Despite his promise of transparency, Barr’s actions are murky at best, allowing him to do the bidding of the president and not the people.
Jim Paladino, Tampa, Fla.
..
To the editor: Here’s hoping that the Los Angeles Times editorial board, which endorsed Barr’s confirmation in February, has learned its lesson about “leaps of faith” when it comes to Trump nominees. We can’t take them at their word any more than we can take Trump at his word.
Or, as President George W. Bush said, “Fool me once, shame on — shame on you. Fool me — you can’t get fooled again.”
Barry Davis, Agoura Hills
..
To the editor: Trump again threw around the word “treason” regarding those who investigated him.
Treason is the only crime defined by the Constitution: “Treason against the United States shall consist only in levying war against them, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort.” Investigating the president doesn’t quite meet that definition.
Trump’s chances of convicting someone of treason are equal to my chances of winning Wimbledon.
Bruce Janger, Santa Monica
