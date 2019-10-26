Letters to the Editor: Do Republicans want history to remember them as Trump’s saviors?

To the editor: As your editorial series on beating Donald Trump in 2020 makes clear, there are so many examples of shocking malfeasance by this president that it is difficult to remember them all. Why many of them haven’t been judged to be impeachable offenses long before now is somewhat mystifying.

Just as one example, how can we countenance a president whose “reciting verifiable falsehoods” happens almost nonstop to the point where we literally cannot believe anything he says? For the president of our country, isn’t this clearly a “high crime”?

The Republican senators who will hold the fate of our country in their hands when they vote on removing Trump from office will hopefully put aside any partisanship, remember their oath of office, and stand up for our beloved democracy. If not, they will face the severe judgment of history and richly deserve the label “deplorables.”

Gertrude Barden, Porter Ranch

To the editor: Trump recently called the emoluments clause “phony.” This is the part of the U.S. Constitution that bars federal officials from taking money from foreign governments, as the president was reminded when he tried to have next year’s Group of 7 international summit at his Doral resort in south Florida.

Also, the L.A. Times Editorial Board has listed a litany of alarming acts by Trump.

Mr. Trump, your time is up. Please do the right thing by resigning the presidency so our citizens do not have to be dragged through the squalor of impeachment. Please do America a favor.

Perhaps the salient words of Jane Austen sum up my sentiments: “What is right to be done cannot be done too soon.”

Tom Kaminski, Manhattan Beach

To the editor: Thank you for having the courage to present your series to your readers. You can expect blowback, but you have done the right thing.

There is a quote by Shakespeare on the National Archives building in Washington: “What is past is prologue.” All of the misdeeds of this president that are adversely affecting our country will only get worse with time.

I hope our elected leaders will ask themselves if they think our democracy is better off now than when Trump was elected. The answer is clear, and they need to do the right thing.

Arthur Kraus, Venice

To the editor: I heard echoes of the Declaration of Independence in your editorial series.

To borrow again from the Declaration, we can only hope that those Republicans who purport to revere our founding fathers rediscover their “sacred honor” and “dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another” (in this case, Trump).

As your editorial makes clear, we are saddled with a president who, like King George III, has engaged in “a long train of abuses and usurpations” and “evinces a design to reduce [the American people] under absolute despotism.”

It is time to provide for new guards of our future security.

Steven Formaker, Los Angeles

To the editor: There was no mistake in 2016. Hillary Clinton received nearly 3 million more votes than Trump.

The mistake was our adherence to the electoral college. The Constitution was ratified by 13 colonies, and we are now a country of 50 states.

Every presidential election should adhere to a just count of every American vote.

Jo Caldwell, San Diego