Letters to the Editor: Blind devotion to Trump makes Republicans irrelevant in California

To the editor: George Skelton’s two recent columns regarding the declining influence of the Republican Party in California note as primary reasons the steady increase in the percentage of minorities and the perception among minorities (particularly Latinos) that the GOP is xenophobic, and that this perception has been sharpened by President Trump’s policies.

Their continued support of the president’s policies was a key factor in numerous Republican lawmakers’ defeats in 2018. The failure of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) and his Republican colleagues to acknowledge wrongdoing by our president in the current impeachment hearings only strengthens the perception that GOP leaders are out of touch with the concerns of all Americans, including minorities.

It is time for the Republican Party to dump Trump and support a candidate who will unite rather than divide the country.

Bill Crosby, Irvine

To the editor: In his article, Skelton quotes an analogy by veteran Republican strategist Mike Murphy:

“Pretend you’re buying a car. You go to a Republican dealership and the salesman’s first line is, ‘I want to throw your parents and grandparents in jail. Now let me tell you about the new Chevys.’ And the dealership wonders why it isn’t selling any cars.”

What he should have said is, “I’ll give you all this welfare if you buy this Chevy.” The Democrats learned a long time ago that welfare buys votes.

John T. Kirages, Arcadia

To the editor: In Skelton’s column on political demographic trends in California, he stated that voters of color are snubbing the Republican Party.

Really, what he should have said was this: “The Republican Party snubs voters of color, and I believe it is possible for the GOP to regain some of its voter base in California if it’s willing to embrace progressive policies.”

Ron Garber, Duarte