To the editor: Freedom of expression allows the airing of all views, even if controversial. But when the opinion is expressed in a disruptive manner, there are rights the public has that must be respected. (“We should all take a knee over the Olympic athlete protest crackdown,” editorial, Jan. 15)

I believe I have the right to watch the Olympics without people forcing their beliefs on me. If that is allowed at the Olympics, then it must be allowed in a movie theater, at a concert, during a church service, at an amusement park, at a museum and elsewhere.

There are forums for public expression, this letter being one of them, but I am inclined to disrespect both the message and the messenger if someone throws his or her personal beliefs in my face.

Don Tonty, Los Angeles