Letters to the Editor: L.A. can’t fix homelessness without the federal government’s help

To the editor: Whether or not President Biden’s proposals for building more housing are politically possible, the urgency is clear: We need a national solution to homelessness that draws on the much larger federal budget and more far-reaching federal programs.

They offer our best hope for solving the many challenges of successfully housing our homeless neighbors. At Venice Family Clinic, we have seen what a difference one federally funded and locally administered program, Project Roomkey, has made for a small number of our patients experiencing homelessness.

Much more help is needed. As a nation, we rallied to recognize homelessness as an emergency that needed to be addressed to help slow the spread of COVID-19. As a nation, we must continue to treat homelessness as an emergency that warrants the federal attention and funds needed to make housing a right for all.

Coley M. King, Venice

The writer is a physician and director of homeless services at the Venice Family Clinic.

..

To the editor: Anger, sorrow and despair are among the words that describe my reaction to reading that more than 65,000 people live on the streets of Los Angeles County. I am unable to understand a system that allows this to happen.

Here’s a thought: As Tokyo is reportedly considering not hosting the Olympics this summer, perhaps Los Angeles could offer our 2028 spot to that city. To think that we could proudly host foreign visitors to our city defies imagination.

We can divert the time, talent and money to help solve our inhumane acceptance of homelessness. Or is a circus more important than humanity?

James McGee, Menifee