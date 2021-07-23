Letters to the Editor: Republican lies about Jan. 6 are costing us our ability to believe anything

To the editor: Your article on the historical revisionism over Jan. 6 already taking hold among former President Trump’s followers brought to mind a quote I’ve saved from Hannah Arendt:

“If everybody always lies to you, the consequence is not that you believe the lies, but rather that nobody believes anything any longer.... And a people that no longer can believe anything cannot make up its mind. It is deprived not only of its capacity to act but also of its capacity to think and to judge. And with such a people you can then do what you please.”

Linda Lennon, Los Angeles

..

Advertisement

To the editor: While this piece by the Associated Press was important and informative, it was also an egregious example of partisan journalism. It belonged on the Opinion page.

I wholeheartedly agree with the left-leaning politics of the article, but I couldn’t disagree more with its placement. News reporters should strive to relate the facts without revealing personal biases.

Writing like this gives readers with different political leanings one more reason to search out dubious resources. The future of this paper could be at stake.

Melanie Miller, Los Angeles