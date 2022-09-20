Letters to the Editor: Trump poisoned the judiciary for a generation. The Mar-a-Lago decision is proof

To the editor: The full extent of an outrage is only understood after we can see what was left behind. We became aware of the mass graves and tortured bodies in recently liberated areas of Ukraine after the Russians were forced to retreat.

So too it is now, after the Trump administration has been voted out, that we are fully exposed to the atrocity that it inflicted upon our judicial system. (“The Mar-a-Lago judge’s latest opinion is as atrocious as legal experts say it is,” Opinion, Sept. 16)

The Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade flew in the face of respect for prior decisions. It was raw politicization of the judicial process.

U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon’s Mar-a-Lago decision is even more outrageous, even if less harmful to society. The judge, another Trump appointee from the Federalist Society, adopted the arguments that even the Trump lawyers suggested gingerly. Her decision is a travesty of law and logic. Only partisan loyalty can explain this from a jurist who was educated in our best universities.

If we are lucky enough to eventually reverse this damage, it will take at least a generation. Certainly beyond my lifetime.

Michael Telerant, Los Angeles

To the editor: We have Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to thank for Judge Cannon. He refused to allow more than 100 of President Obama’s nominations to go forward, not just the pick of Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court. This is why Trump was able to appoint so many federal judges in one term.

Trump once explained how crazy it was for Obama to leave more than 100 judicial vacancies at the end of his presidency. That was McConnell’s doing.

Then once Trump was in, McConnell pushed forth unqualified nominees. Thus, we have judges like Cannon and their inappropriate decisions that put our national security in danger.

So much for the law-and-order party.

Cathy Gregory, Lompoc