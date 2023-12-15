Advertisement
Opinion

Column: DeSantis sacrifices trans teens for political points. That tells you enough about him

Ron DeSantis gestures on a debate stage
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is betting that the good people of Iowa want to see him rant against transgender teens.
(Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images)
By LZ GrandersonColumnist 
Share

If charisma is a gift, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is clearly working with lumps of coal. His town hall on CNN this week confirmed it, but we had a pretty good sense already.

Back in February, NPR reported that Donald Trump was viewed twice as unfavorably among conservatives as DeSantis. When he launched his presidential campaign in May with Elon Musk’s help, the governor had money and momentum. Then voters met him. What followed hasn’t been pretty.

Stipple-style portrait illustration of LZ Granderson

Opinion Columnist

LZ Granderson

LZ Granderson writes about culture, politics, sports and navigating life in America.

Read more from LZ Granderson

Staff layoffs. Shrinking funds. And all of those awkward attempts at retail politics.

My favorite remains him scolding a little girl for eating an Icee in the dead of summer. Something about it having a lot of sugar. A politician doing that in California would have been weird. Doing so in Iowa — a state known for its fried butter — shows he can’t read a room or a fairground.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Billie Eilish attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage,)

Opinion

Granderson: Who cares about Billie Eilish’s sexual orientation?

As long as lawmakers are trying to oppress LGBTQ+ people, representation matters. Someday maybe we can afford to just say, ‘who cares?’

Dec. 6, 2023
Advertisement

Now with the Iowa caucuses a month away, and DeSantis 2024 in desperate need of a jolt, he is trying to read voters. And in this desperate hour he is betting that the good people of Iowa want to see him rant against transgender teens.

Beginning with the most recent GOP debate, DeSantis has consistently found ways to mention the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation he signed shortly before announcing his campaign. The legislation goes so far as to target businesses and parents who are supportive of trans people. He characterizes the legislation as protecting children and the rights of parents … just not protecting queer children or the rights of their parents.

TOPSHOT - A pride flag stands a half mast during a memorial service in San Diego, California on June 12, 2016, for the victims of the Orlando Nighclub shooting. Fifty people died when a gunman allegedly inspired by the Islamic State group opened fire inside a gay nightclub in Florida, in the worst terror attack on US soil since September 11, 2001. / AFP / Sandy Huffaker (Photo credit should read SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

Opinion

Granderson: America’s tragic war on LGBTQ+ people extends its collateral damage

A beloved pastor in Alabama killed himself after photos were published online showing him in women’s clothing. The sad story is all too familiar.

Nov. 8, 2023

A Republican being anti-queer isn’t shocking. But why does this Republican think being anti-queer is the best way to distinguish himself from other anti-queer Republicans?

For the CNN town hall, DeSantis presented himself as less combative on social issues, recognizing that trying to out-Trump Trump made him a household name but hurt him politically. But don’t be seduced by rehearsed national appearances. Be informed by what DeSantis is saying to the locals in Iowa.

UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 26: Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., makes a statement in the U.S. Capitol on the mass shooting in Lewiston, Me., on Thursday, October 26, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Opinion

Granderson: Republican hate for LGBTQ+ people fueled Mike Johnson’s rise to be House speaker

He has devoted his career to demeaning, endangering and imprisoning LGBTQ+ people. That’s the résumé House Republicans were looking for.

Oct. 27, 2023
Advertisement

He is betting his campaign’s future on being anti-trans. How do we know? Because with time dwindling before the Iowa caucuses on Jan. 15, he keeps talking about it.

Less than a week after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Florida for “impacts of war.” However, the day after the debate, when asked about the war, DeSantis pivoted back toward attacking transgender people, CNN reported.

“When we can’t even as Republicans agree that it’s wrong to chop off the private parts of a 14-year-old kid, what is going on in this party?” he said at a campaign stop. The bigger question is why he would be discussing the private parts of 14-year-olds on the campaign trail.

DeSantis floated ways to ban transgender children from competing in sports during a conversation with the Des Moines Register recently. But Iowa already has a ban on trans athletes. Nearly half the country does, predictably all red and purple states, a trend that started in 2021. And yet, he keeps bringing it up because he believes it will give him a boost.

I used to think he was just awkward. Apparently, he’s also small.

Even conservative Caitlin Jenner — no fan of progressive LGBTQ+ politics — called DeSantis out on social media for being “so desperate he’ll do anything to get ahead — that’s been the theme of his campaign.”

Only he’s not doing just anything. He’s being quite calculating.

DeSantis turned a question about sending troops to the Middle East into an attack on the trans community. He could have pivoted to any talking point, from AI to affordable child care to good-paying jobs. Instead he chose a vulnerable minority group (less than 1% of Americans) to attack, in the hope that fearmongering and hatred would do what his personality cannot — get voters to like him.

@LZGranderson

OpinionPoliticsOp-EdElection 2024
LZ Granderson

LZ Granderson is an Op-Ed columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He arrived in 2019 as The Times’ sports and culture columnist. Granderson is a political contributor for ABC News and co-host of “Sedano and LZ” for ESPN-LA 710. A fellow at the Institute of Politics at the University of Chicago as well as the Hechinger Institute at Columbia University, he appears regularly on The Times’ Spectrum News 1’s daily news magazine program, “L.A. Times Today.” He joined CNN as a political contributor and columnist in 2009 before joining ABC in 2015. As a senior writer for ESPN, Granderson maintained a regular column and was a co-host of ESPN TV’s “SportsNation.” In 2011, Granderson was named Journalist of the Year by the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Assn. and his columns have been recognized by the National Assn. of Black Journalists as well as the Online News Assn. His TED Talk on LGBTQ equality has more than 1.6 million views.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement