2024 Orange County elections results

We’re tracking 183 races across Orange County in the 2024 general election. Voters were asked to vote on sales taxes, rent control, transient occupancy taxes and if their school district can issue bonds to fund repairs and new classrooms. There are six mayoral races, including in Costa Mesa, Garden Grove and Irvine.
County races
Janet Nguyen and Frances Marquez face off in a bid to represent District 1 on the Board of Supervisors, the only county election this year. Andrew Do, who is unable to run for reelection due to term limits, resigned last month ahead of federal conspiracy charges.
City races
Elections in Orange County’s 34 cities will determine mayors, city council seats and local measures. Dana Point and Mission Viejo have city propositions to address short-term rentals while a “yes” on Santa Ana’s Measure CC would enact renter protections. Also on the ballot in Santa Ana is a city charter amendment that would allow, by the November 2028 general municipal election, non-citizen city residents to vote in all city municipal elections. The city of Orange, in addition to elections for a mayor, treasurer, city clerk, three City Council seats and a vote on a proposed sales tax, has a measure that would allow fireworks in areas that aren’t at high risk for fires.
School districts
Results for school district board races across Orange County, including those for community colleges, are in. Also on ballots are 10 school district bond measures. On most of the measures, a “yes” vote authorizes millions in bonds to fund repairs, upgrades to school facilities and career-readiness programs.
Water districts
Twelve races for irrigation and water district board members will be decided by voters in Orange County.
Other races
Sanitary districts in Costa Mesa, Midway City and Sunset Beach are on the ballot.
Other races we are watching
See how the latest national vote counts for the President, Senate, Congress and Governors races change the balance of power.
Latest vote counts for Prop 32 raising minimum wage, Prop 36 addressing crime, Prop 33 expanding rent controls and more
About this story
Results are provided by Orange County. Ballot measure descriptions have been edited for clarity and brevity.
Mary Kate Metivier coordinated the promotion and audience-engagement strategy. Promotional illustrations by Jim Cooke. Additional homepage strategy by Beto Alvarez and Thomas Suh Lauder.
Additional thanks to Jeff Balbien, James Perez, Jeff Poirier, C.J. Tantay and Royce Martin for technology and product support.
