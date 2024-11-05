2024 Orange County elections results

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right

We’re tracking 183 races across Orange County in the 2024 general election. Voters were asked to vote on sales taxes, rent control, transient occupancy taxes and if their school district can issue bonds to fund repairs and new classrooms. There are six mayoral races, including in Costa Mesa, Garden Grove and Irvine.

Jump to: Select a section County races City races School districts Water districts Other districts

County races

Janet Nguyen and Frances Marquez face off in a bid to represent District 1 on the Board of Supervisors, the only county election this year. Andrew Do, who is unable to run for reelection due to term limits, resigned last month ahead of federal conspiracy charges.

County Supervisor, District 1

City races

Elections in Orange County’s 34 cities will determine mayors, city council seats and local measures. Dana Point and Mission Viejo have city propositions to address short-term rentals while a “yes” on Santa Ana’s Measure CC would enact renter protections. Also on the ballot in Santa Ana is a city charter amendment that would allow, by the November 2028 general municipal election, non-citizen city residents to vote in all city municipal elections. The city of Orange, in addition to elections for a mayor, treasurer, city clerk, three City Council seats and a vote on a proposed sales tax, has a measure that would allow fireworks in areas that aren’t at high risk for fires.

Aliso Viejo City Council, District 1 Aliso Viejo City Council, District 5 Anaheim City Council, District 1 Anaheim City Council, District 4 Anaheim City Council, District 5 Brea City Treasurer Buena Park City Council, District 2 (Short term) Buena Park City Council, District 3 Buena Park City Council, District 4 Buena Park Measure R To establish a one cent sales tax for public safety and essential city services. Costa Mesa City Council, District 1 Costa Mesa City Council, District 2 Costa Mesa City Council, District 6 Costa Mesa Mayor Cypress City Council, District 3 Cypress City Council, District 4 Cypress Measure S To allow development of 676 additional housing units at Los Alamitos Race Course in place of 766 units elsewhere in the city. Dana Point City Council, District 4 Dana Point City Council, District 5 Dana Point Measure T To increase city restrictions on short-term rentals. Fullerton City Council, District 1 Fullerton City Council, District 2 Fullerton City Council, District 4 Garden Grove City Council, District 2 Garden Grove City Council, District 5 Garden Grove City Council, District 6 Garden Grove Mayor Huntington Beach City Clerk Huntington Beach Treasurer Huntington Beach Measure U To require voter approval of zoning and planning changes that could pose significant risks to the environment. Irvine City Council, District 1 (Short term: two years) Irvine City Council, District 2 Irvine City Council, District 3 Irvine City Council, District 4 Irvine Mayor La Habra Measure V To reauthorize and increase a local sales tax to fund public safety staffing and essential services. La Palma City Council, District 1 La Palma City Council, District 3 La Palma City Council, District 5 La Palma Measure W To limit City Council members to 3 consecutive 4-year terms rather than 2 terms, and require 4 years out of office before returning. Laguna Beach City Clerk Laguna Beach Treasurer Lake Forest City Council, District 1 Lake Forest City Council, District 5 Los Alamitos City Council, District 1 Los Alamitos City Council, District 2 Los Alamitos City Council, District 3 Los Alamitos Measure X To amend the city charter to reflect the district election system; set City Council term limits; limit campaign contributions; regulate lobbying; and increase the bidding threshold for public works contracts. Mission Viejo Measure Y To increase taxes on hotel, motel and short-term rental guests from 8% to 12% for police and public services funding. Newport Beach City Council, District 2 Newport Beach City Council, District 5 Newport Beach City Council, District 7 Orange City Clerk Orange City Council, District 2 Orange City Council, District 3 Orange City Council, District 5 Orange Mayor Orange Treasurer Orange Measure AA To allow certain fireworks in areas without a high fire risk. Orange Measure Z To establish a 0.5% sales tax for 10 years for general city use. Placentia City Council, District 1 Placentia City Council, District 3 Placentia City Council, District 5 Placentia Treasurer Rancho Santa Margarita City Council, District 3 Rancho Santa Margarita Mayor San Clemente City Council, District 3 San Clemente City Council, District 4 San Clemente Measure BB To establish a half cent sales tax for beaches to boost restoration, erosion reduction, resident access and protection of ocean waters. San Juan Capistrano City Council, District 1 Santa Ana City Council, Ward 1 Santa Ana City Council, Ward 3 Santa Ana City Council, Ward 5 Santa Ana Mayor Santa Ana Measure CC To apply rent stabilization and just-cause eviction rules for residential property and some mobile home spaces, and create a registry and oversight board for rentals. Santa Ana Measure DD To allow noncitizen city residents to vote in Santa Ana municipal races beginning in November 2028. Santa Ana Measure EE To amend the city charter, with changes to include updating language according to state law and requiring the City Council to pass an ethics enforcement ordinance. Santa Ana Measure FF To set compensation for City Council members at 33% of the salary of Orange County Superior Court judges. Seal Beach City Council, District 2 Seal Beach City Council, District 4 Seal Beach Measure GG To establish a half cent sales tax to fund emergency responses and other essential services. Stanton City Council, District 2 Stanton City Council, District 4 Stanton Measure HH To set a lifetime limit of 2 full 4-year terms for mayor. Tustin City Council, District 1 Tustin City Council, District 2 Tustin City Council, District 4 Tustin Measure II To limit mayors and City Council members to 3 consecutive terms, with an 8-year wait before another term. Westminster City Council, District 2 Westminster City Council, District 3 Yorba Linda Measure JJ To allow more residential units in certain areas and give voters more say in zoning changes. Yorba Linda Measure KK To allow residential and mixed-use development at Bryant Ranch Shopping Center.

School districts

Results for school district board races across Orange County, including those for community colleges, are in. Also on ballots are 10 school district bond measures. On most of the measures, a “yes” vote authorizes millions in bonds to fund repairs, upgrades to school facilities and career-readiness programs.

Anaheim Elementary School District Board, Area 1 Anaheim Elementary School District Board, Area 3 Anaheim Union High School District Board, Area 3 Anaheim Union High School District Board, Area 4 Anaheim Union High School District Board, Area 5 (Short Term) Anaheim Union High School District, Bond Measure K To authorize $496 million in bonds for school repairs, upgrades and expansion. Brea Olinda Unified School District Measure H To authorize $160 million in bonds for repairs, renovations and safety and security upgrades. Buena Park School District Board, Area 3 Buena Park School District Measure M To authorize $84 million in bonds for repairs, renovations and safety and security upgrades. Capistrano Unified School District Board, Area 1 Capistrano Unified School District Board, Area 2 Capistrano Unified School District Board, Area 3 Capistrano Unified School District Board, Area 5 Centralia School District Board, Area 3 Coast Community College District Board, Area 2 Cypress School District Board, Area A Cypress School District Board, Area E Fullerton Joint Union High School District Measure L To authorize $284 million in bonds for repairs and upgrades at high schools serving Fullerton, Buena Park and La Habra. Fullerton School District Board, Area 2 Fullerton School District Board, Area 5 Fullerton School District, Bond Measure N To authorize $262 million in bonds to expand, repair and upgrade elementary and middle schools. Garden Grove Unified School District Board, Area 1 Garden Grove Unified School District Board, Area 5 Huntington Beach City School District Board, Area 1 Huntington Beach Union High School District Board, Area 3 La Habra City School District Board (Short Term) La Habra City School District Bond Measure O To authorize $73 million in bonds for school repairs, upgrades and expansion. Los Alamitos Unified School District Board, Area 4 Los Alamitos Unified School District Board, Area 5 Lowell Joint School District Measure P To authorize $54 million in bonds for school construction, repairs and upgrades. Newport-Mesa Unified School District Board, Area 1 Newport-Mesa Unified School District Board, Area 3 Newport-Mesa Unified School District Board, Area 6 North Orange County Community College District Board, Area 2 North Orange County Community College District Board, Area 5 North Orange County Community College District Board, Area 7 Orange Unified School District Board, Area 3 Orange Unified School District Board, Area 4 (Short Term) Orange Unified School District Board, Area 7 (Short Term) Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District Board, Area 1 Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District Board, Area 2 Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District Board, Area 3 Rancho Santiago Community College District Board, Area 3 Rancho Santiago Community College District Board, Area 5 Rancho Santiago Community College District Board, Area 7 Rancho Santiago Community College District Measure G To authorize $720 million in bonds to upgrade and repair school facilities, provide clean drinking water and improve security. Saddleback Valley Unified School District Board, Area 2 Saddleback Valley Unified School District Board, Area 3 Saddleback Valley Unified School District Board, Area 4 Santa Ana Unified School District Board, Area 1 Santa Ana Unified School District Board, Area 2 Santa Ana Unified School District Board, Area 3 Santa Ana Unified School District Measure I To authorize $355 million in bonds for classroom repairs and upgrades. South Orange County Community College District Board, Area 1 South Orange County Community College District Board, Area 3 South Orange County Community College District Board, Area 6 South Orange County Community College District Board, Area 7 Tustin Unified School District Board, Area 1 Tustin Unified School District Board, Area 2 Tustin Unified School District Board, Area 4 Tustin Unified School District Measure J To authorize $261 million in bonds for classroom repairs and upgrades.

Water districts

Twelve races for irrigation and water district board members will be decided by voters in Orange County.

Municipal Water District of Orange County Director, Division 4 Municipal Water District of Orange County Director, Division 6 East Orange County Water District Director, Division 1 Irvine Ranch Water District Director, Division 4 Orange County Water District Director, Division 2 Orange County Water District Director, Division 3 Orange County Water District Director, Division 6 Orange County Water District Director, Division 7 (Short Term) Santa Margarita Water District Director, Division 3 Serrano Water District Director, Division 2

Other races

Sanitary districts in Costa Mesa, Midway City and Sunset Beach are on the ballot.

Costa Mesa Sanitary District Director, Division 2

