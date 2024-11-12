Advertisement
Politics

2024 U.S. election results: Races still too close to call

By Vanessa Martínez
 and Hanna Sender
Share via

The morning after election day, voters had learned the results of the presidential race — called once the president-elect received 270 electoral votes — and that Republicans had won control of the U.S. Senate.

But a week later, many House races are still too close to call.

The Associated Press surveys the numbers posted by local election officials and projects the winner using vote returns and other data. Races can be called within minutes of polls closing on election night. However, if a race has tight margins or an expected high volume of mail-in ballots, it can take longer to call.

This year, all 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives were up for election. According to the Cook Political Report’s House Ratings, 69 House races were competitive. Of those, 54 have been called.

Advertisement

Until the final races are called — eight of which are in California’s competitive congressional districts — control of the House remains unknown. In California’s 27th Congressional District race, Republican Rep. Mike Garcia conceded defeat on Monday, though the AP had not called the race by Tuesday morning.

More races we are watching

About this story

Results are provided by the Associated Press, which surveys the numbers posted by local election officials. The AP projects the winner using vote returns and other data.
PoliticsElection 2024
Vanessa Martínez

Vanessa Martínez is an assistant data and graphics editor at the Los Angeles Times. Prior to joining The Times in 2017, she worked at the Seattle Times and the Southern California News Group. She graduated from Cal State Fullerton.

Hanna Sender

Hanna Sender is the director of Data and Graphics at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom, Sender was a visual editor at the Wall Street Journal across multiple sections, including Page One enterprise, investigations, lifestyle, sports and breaking news. Previously, Sender was a weekend business and finance graphics editor at the Journal and launched a new business and finance features section for the Saturday paper. Before joining the Journal, she was a senior data visuals editor for the International Business Times. She has been an adjunct lecturer at the Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York. Sender has a bachelor of arts degree in culture and media studies from Eugene Lang College and a bachelor of fine arts degree in communication design from Parsons School of Design at the New School.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Politics

Advertisement