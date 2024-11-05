Advertisement
2024 San Diego County election results

We’re tracking 178 races across San Diego County in the 2024 general election. San Diegans were asked to vote on city council members, whether to authorize a sales tax and whether their school district can issue bonds to fund repairs and new classrooms. There are six mayoral races, including in the city of San Diego and Oceanside. Also on the ballot are board seats for healthcare, fire protection and water districts.

County races

Board of Supervisors

There are three Board of Supervisors districts holding elections this year. Board Chair Nora Vargas, Joel Anderson, and Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer are running to keep their seats in Districts 1, 2 and 3, respectively. Supervisors are limited to two four-year terms.

County measures

Measure G is the only countywide measure on the ballot. A “yes” vote authorizes a half-cent sales tax, raising an expected $350 million each year. The money would fund repairs and upgrades to roads, bridges, storm drains and rail lines to prevent railway bluff collapse, reduce traffic congestion and improve transportation safety. It would also fund improvements to public transit, fill potholes and protect wildlife habitat and air quality.

City races

Mayors, treasurers and city council members are running for office across San Diego’s 18 cities. City measures — many of which, if passed, would issue or extend taxes to fund government services — are on the ballot as well.

Community planning groups in unincorporated areas within San Diego County, such as Fallbrook and Valley Center, are also shown below.

School districts

Results for school district board races across San Diego County, including those for community colleges and the county Board of Education, are in. Also on ballots are 22 school district bond measures. On most of the measures, a “yes” vote authorizes millions in bonds to fund repairs, upgrades to school facilities and career-readiness programs.

Fire protection districts

Several fire protection districts have board seats on the ballot. Districts provide structural fire protection and advanced life-support emergency medical services across multiple cities and unincorporated areas of San Diego County.

Healthcare districts

Three of the county’s four healthcare districts are electing board members. The Tri-City Health Care District operates a community hospital for Vista, Carlsbad, Oceanside and parts of the Camp Pendleton U.S. Marine Corps Base. Palomar has acute care facilities and skilled nursing facilities in Escondido and Poway. In La Mesa, the Grossmont Healthcare District owns a hospital that is operated by Sharp, a private nonprofit corporation.

Water districts

Seventeen races for irrigation and water district board members will be decided by voters in San Diego.

About this story

Election results pages are created and maintained by the Los Angeles Times’ Data and Graphics Department: Vanessa Martínez, Pooja Dantewadia, Phi Do, Lorena Iñiguez Elebee, Sean Greene, Sandhya Kambhampati, Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee, Koko Nakajima and Hanna Sender.

Results are provided by San Diego County. Ballot measure descriptions have been edited for clarity and brevity.

Mary Kate Metivier coordinated the promotion and audience-engagement strategy. Promotional illustrations by Jim Cooke. Additional homepage strategy by Beto Alvarez and Thomas Suh Lauder.

Additional thanks to Jeff Balbien, James Perez, Jeff Poirier, C.J. Tantay and Royce Martin for technology and product support.

Photos courtesy of the campaigns.
