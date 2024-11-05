2024 San Diego County election results

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right

We’re tracking 178 races across San Diego County in the 2024 general election. San Diegans were asked to vote on city council members, whether to authorize a sales tax and whether their school district can issue bonds to fund repairs and new classrooms. There are six mayoral races, including in the city of San Diego and Oceanside. Also on the ballot are board seats for healthcare, fire protection and water districts.

County races

Board of Supervisors

There are three Board of Supervisors districts holding elections this year. Board Chair Nora Vargas, Joel Anderson, and Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer are running to keep their seats in Districts 1, 2 and 3, respectively. Supervisors are limited to two four-year terms.

County measures

Measure G is the only countywide measure on the ballot. A “yes” vote authorizes a half-cent sales tax, raising an expected $350 million each year. The money would fund repairs and upgrades to roads, bridges, storm drains and rail lines to prevent railway bluff collapse, reduce traffic congestion and improve transportation safety. It would also fund improvements to public transit, fill potholes and protect wildlife habitat and air quality.

City races

Mayors, treasurers and city council members are running for office across San Diego’s 18 cities. City measures — many of which, if passed, would issue or extend taxes to fund government services — are on the ballot as well.

Community planning groups in unincorporated areas within San Diego County, such as Fallbrook and Valley Center, are also shown below.

Show all cities Carlsbad Chula Vista Coronado Del Mar El Cajon Encinitas Escondido Fallbrook Imperial Beach La Mesa Lemon Grove Morro Hills National City Oceanside Pauma Valley Poway San Diego San Marcos Santee Sweetwater Valley Center Vista Carlsbad City Council, District 4 Carlsbad Treasurer (Short Term) Carlsbad City Council, District 2 Carlsbad Measure B To adjust for inflation the city spending limit for acquiring or improving property, and make public safety facilities exempt from the limit. Chula Vista City Council, District 3 Chula Vista City Council, District 4 Chula Vista Measure P To renew the sales tax to fund city services and infrasctucture repairs. Coronado Mayor Del Mar Measure A To set City Council salaries at $950 a month, and require at least 2 meetings for public input on any further adjustments. Del Mar Measure M To tax guests of all short-term vacation rentals, hotels and similar facilities to fund maintenance of city services and public spaces affected by tourism. El Cajon City Council, District 2 El Cajon City Council, District 3 El Cajon City Council, District 4 El Cajon Measure J To extend a sales tax to prevent cuts to firefighters, police and other essential city services. Encinitas Mayor Encinitas City Council, District 1 Encinitas City Council, District 2 Encinitas City Council, District 3 Encinitas City Council, District 4 Encinitas Measure K To establish a one cent sales tax to fund street upgrades, waterway protection, beach restoration and other city services. Escondido Measure I To establish a one cent sales tax to fund public safety and other city services, including addressing homelessness. Escondido Treasurer Imperial Beach City Council, District 2 Imperial Beach City Council, District 4 La Mesa Measure L To renew the existing 0.75% sales tax to maintain public safety and other city services such as street repairs. Lemon Grove Mayor Lemon Grove Measure T To establish a one cent sales tax to fund public safety and city services including efforts to address homelessness. National City City Council, District 2 National City City Council, District 4 National City Measure R To add a special parcel tax for street and park funds, with rates varying by property type and some parcels exempt. Oceanside Mayor Oceanside Treasurer Oceanside City Clerk Oceanside City Council, District 3 Oceanside City Council, District 4 Oceanside Measure X To extend the existing sales tax to fund city services such as public safety and infrastructure maintenance, and to address homelessness. Poway City Council, District 2 Poway City Council, District 4 Poway Measure H To allow construction of a 30,500 square-foot indoor-outdoor recreational fitness club in the Farm in Poway development. San Diego Mayor San Diego City Attorney San Diego City Council, District 3 San Diego City Council, District 9 San Diego Measure C To eliminate primary elections for San Diego Unified school board seats when no more than 2 candidates run. San Diego Measure D To strengthen the city Ethics Commission and its independence from officials and others it oversees, allowing only voters to eliminate it. San Diego Measure E To enact a one cent city sales tax to fund a range of city services and upgrades to neighborhoods. San Marcos City Council, District 3 San Marcos City Council, District 4 San Marcos Measure Q To establish a one cent sales tax to fund city services including public safety and infrastructure maintenance. Santee Mayor Santee City Council, District 3 Santee City Council, District 4 Santee Measure S To enact a half cent sales tax to support fire and emergency response facilities and services. Vista City Council, District 2 Vista City Council, District 3

School districts

Results for school district board races across San Diego County, including those for community colleges and the county Board of Education, are in. Also on ballots are 22 school district bond measures. On most of the measures, a “yes” vote authorizes millions in bonds to fund repairs, upgrades to school facilities and career-readiness programs.

Show all school boards San Diego County Alpine Union School District Bonsall Unified School District Borrego Springs Unified School District Cajon Valley Union School District Cardiff School District Carlsbad Unified School District Chula Vista Elementary School District Coronado Unified School District Dehesa School District Del Mar Union School District Encinitas Union School District Escondido Union High School District Escondido Union School District Fallbrook Union High School District Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Grossmont Union High School District Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District Julian Union High School District Lakeside Union School District Lemon Grove School District Miracosta Community College District National School District Oceanside Unified School District Palomar Community College District Poway Unified School District Ramona Unified School District Rancho Santa Fe School District San Diego Community College District San Diego Unified School District San Dieguito Union High School District San Marcos Unified School District San Ysidro School District Santee School District South Bay Union School District Southwestern Community College District Sweetwater Union High School District Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District Vista Unified School District Warner Unified School District San Diego County Board of Education, District 1 San Diego County Board of Education, District 2 San Diego County Board of Education, District 4 Alpine Union School District Measure U To authorize $6.3 million in bonds, extending expired tax rates to make repairs at several schools. Bonsall Unified School District Board, Area E Bonsall Unified School District Board Measure V To authorize $59 million in bonds for school expansion, repairs and upgrades, including safety and security improvements. Cajon Valley Union School District Board, Area 3 (Short Term) Cajon Valley Union School District Board, Area 5 Cajon Valley Union School District Board Measure W To authorize $280 million in bonds for school repairs and renovations. Carlsbad Unified School District Board, Area 2 Carlsbad Unified School District Board, Area 3 Chula Vista Elementary School District Board, Seat 2 Chula Vista Elementary School District Board, Seat 4 Chula Vista Elementary School District Measure AA To authorize $360 million in bonds to make upgrades and repairs to classrooms and playgrounds. Dehesa School District Measure Y To authorize $3.3 million in bonds to repair, construct and renovate school facilities. Del Mar Union School District Board (Short Term) Encinitas Union School District Board (Short Term) Encinitas Union School District Measure Z To authorize $158.3 million in bonds for construction, repairs and upgrades to school facilities. Escondido Union High School District Board, Area 3 Escondido Union High School District Board, Area 4 Escondido Union School District Board, Area 3 Fallbrook Union High School District Measure BB To authorize $56 million in bonds for construction including repairs and upgrades at high school facilities. Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Board, Area 2 Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Board, Area 4 (Short Term) Fallbrook Union High School District Board, Area 4 Grossmont Union High School District Board, Area 1 Grossmont Union High School District Board, Area 2 Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District Board, Area 4 Lakeside Union School District Board, Area 2 Lemon Grove School District Measure CC To authorize $30 million in bonds to expand STEM and arts programs and access for those with disabilities. Lemon Grove School District Measure EE To authorize $30 million in bonds to repair and update school facilities and improve security systems. Miracosta Community College District Board, Area 5 Oceanside Unified School District Board, Area 2 Oceanside Unified School District Board, Area 5 Palomar Community College District Board, Area 2 Palomar Community College District Board, Area 4 Poway Unified School District Board, Area A Poway Unified School District Board, Area E Ramona Unified School District Board, Area 3 Ramona Unified School District Board, Area 4 Ramona Unified School District Measure GG To authorize $26.7 million in bonds to improve college, career and vocational prep facilities, make safety repairs and replace portable classrooms. San Diego Community College District Board, District D San Diego Community College District Measure HH To authorize $3.5 billion in bonds to make repairs, protect affordable education and improve resources for students who are veterans or homeless. San Diego Unified School District Board of Education, District A San Diego Unified School District Board of Education, District D San Diego Unified School District Board of Education, District E San Dieguito Union High School District Board, Area 2 San Dieguito Union High School District Board, Area 4 San Marcos Unified School District Board, Area A San Marcos Unified School District Board, Area B San Marcos Unified School District Board, Area D San Marcos Unified School District Measure JJ To authorize $324 million in bonds to repair and modernize older schools, including removal of lead pipes, asbestos and mold. San Ysidro School District Measure KK To authorize $68.5 million in bonds to make repairs, improve technology in elementary and middle school classrooms and construct new educational facilities. San Ysidro School District Measure LL To authorize $66.5 million in bonds for school safety and security upgrades and construction of facilities including elementary and middle school classrooms. San Ysidro School District Measure MM To authorize $12.9 million in bonds to add classrooms and make safety improvements, including repairs to aging restrooms at 6 schools. Santee School District Board, Area 4 Santee School District Measure NN To authorize $30.62 million in bonds to repair facilities and improve school safety and security. South Bay Union School District Board, Area 4 (Short Term) South Bay Union School District Measure PP To authorize $67 million in bonds to ensure access for those with disabilities, expand STEM and arts classrooms, and upgrade security. South Bay Union School District Measure QQ To authorize $58 million in bonds to repair classrooms and plumbing and update electrical and A/C systems. Southwestern Community College District Board, Area 2 Southwestern Community College District Measure SW To issue $800 million in bonds for updates to vocational and career training facilities and labs and repairs including removal of lead pipes and asbestos. Sweetwater Union High School District Board, Area 2 Sweetwater Union High School District Board, Area 4 Sweetwater Union High School District Measure RR To authorize $647 million in bonds for repairs, upgrades and security and safety improvements, including removal of asbestos, mold and lead pipes. Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District Measure SS To authorize $84.6 million in bonds to expand career and technical training, upgrade STEM classrooms and labs, and make safety and security improvements. Vista Unified School District Board, Area 1 Vista Unified School District Board, Area 4 Vista Unified School District Board, Area 5 Warner Unified School District Measure TT To authorize $3.8 million in bonds for health and safety upgrades, including updated fire alarms and a well with a system to treat contaminated drinking water.

Fire protection districts

Several fire protection districts have board seats on the ballot. Districts provide structural fire protection and advanced life-support emergency medical services across multiple cities and unincorporated areas of San Diego County.

Lakeside Fire Protection District Board, Division 3 North County Fire Protection District Board, Division 1 North County Fire Protection District Board, Division 4 North County Fire Protection District Board, Division 5 Vista Fire Protection District, Division B

Healthcare districts

Three of the county’s four healthcare districts are electing board members. The Tri-City Health Care District operates a community hospital for Vista, Carlsbad, Oceanside and parts of the Camp Pendleton U.S. Marine Corps Base. Palomar has acute care facilities and skilled nursing facilities in Escondido and Poway. In La Mesa, the Grossmont Healthcare District owns a hospital that is operated by Sharp, a private nonprofit corporation.

Grossmont Healthcare District Board, Zone 3 Palomar Health District Board, Division 4 Palomar Health District Board, Division 6 Tri-City Healthcare District Board, Zone 1 Tri-City Healthcare District Board, Zone 5 Tri-City Healthcare District Board, Zone 7

Water districts

Seventeen races for irrigation and water district board members will be decided by voters in San Diego.

Helix Water District Board, Division 3 Lakeside Water District Board, Division 3 Olivenhain Municipal Water District Board, Division 2 Olivenhain Municipal Water District Board, Division 5 Otay Water District Board, Division 2 Otay Water District Board, Division 5 Padre Dam Municipal Water District Board, Division 2 Padre Dam Municipal Water District Board, Division 4 Rainbow Municipal Water District Board, Division 1 Rainbow Municipal Water District Board, Division 3 (Short Term) South Bay Water District Board, Division 5 Vallecitos Water District Board, Division 4 Vallecitos Water District Board, Division 5 Vista Irrigation District Board, Division 2 Vista Irrigation District Board, Division 5

