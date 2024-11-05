Election results for L.A. Unified School District’s board and Measure US

There are four elections relating to the Los Angeles Unified School District on the ballot this year. The seven-member school board of education sets policy for the nation’s second-largest school district, which educates about 420,000 students a year and employs about 74,000 teachers, administrators and other staff. The school board is accountable for the district’s $18.4-billion budget. Members also hire and evaluate the superintendent.
The contest for the District 1 board seat matches Sherlett Hendy Newbill, an educator with extensive high school experience, against Kahllid Al-Alim, a longtime community activist and parent.
The election for District 3 pits two-term incumbent Scott Schmerelson, a retired principal, against middle school math teacher Dan Chang, who has served behind the scenes in political and education leadership roles.
Vying to replace retiring school board President Jackie Goldberg are two school district employees: Karla Griego, who has worked with students with disabilities for most of her career, and Graciela “Grace” Ortiz, a counseling administrator and a City Council member in Huntington Park, a city that is within L.A. Unified.
Also on the ballot is Measure US, also known as the “Local Public Schools Safety and Upgrades Measure.” A “yes” on the school bond would authorize $9 billion in bonds to: update and improve school facilities for student learning, career/college preparedness, safety, earthquakes and disability access; make repairs; provide learning technology; and create green outdoor school spaces.
We are tracking school board elections and measures for all other districts in Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange counties.
Times education reporter Howard Blume contributed to this report.
