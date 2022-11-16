The Times podcast: When the celebrity bigot is a Black man

Right now, a lot of attention is being paid to a few Black male celebrities and their controversial statements and actions. Dave Chappelle has been criticized for his comments about trans people. Artist Ye (formerly Kanye West) and star NBA player Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets are under fire for pushing antisemitic sentiments.

It’s something we’ve seen before — but is there a double standard when the bigot is Black? Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times columnist LZ Granderson

