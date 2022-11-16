Advertisement
Share
Podcasts

The Times podcast: When the celebrity bigot is a Black man

Kanye West hugs Donald Trump
Rapper Kanye West hugs then-President Trump during a 2018 meeting in the Oval Office of the White House.
(Oliver Contreras / Pool Photo via Getty Images)
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Right now, a lot of attention is being paid to a few Black male celebrities and their controversial statements and actions. Dave Chappelle has been criticized for his comments about trans people. Artist Ye (formerly Kanye West) and star NBA player Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets are under fire for pushing antisemitic sentiments.

Advertisement

It’s something we’ve seen before — but is there a double standard when the bigot is Black? Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times columnist LZ Granderson

More reading:

Column: Kanye West’s life and art are one. You don’t have to keep watching

Kyrie Irving suspended by Brooklyn Nets for failure to disavow antisemitism

Column: What I want Dave Chappelle to understand about the color of queerness

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Shannon Lin, Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts Entertainment & ArtsThe Times Podcast

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement