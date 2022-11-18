Advertisement
2022 World Cup

Gracias Fútbol: Reliving our favorite World Cup memories

(Joshua Sandoval / For The Times )
(Joshua Sandoval / For The Times )
By Martina Ibáñez-Baldor
Fidel MartinezAngel Rodriguez
1

The World Cup generates a wide range of emotions and with Qatar 2022 starting this week we wanted to bring together a collection of stories and memories of the big event.

Andres Escobar with wings, holding a soccer ball with Colombian flag colors

Deportes

La esencia de Andrés Escobar regresa para recordarnos que el futbol es solo un juego

En vísperas de Qatar 2022 se recuerda al jugador colombiano Andres Escobar en un momento alegre antes del Mundial de 1994.

A soccer player with a Mexico jersey celebrating with his hands out

2022 World Cup

Comic: How fútbol put me on a road to discovering myself

As the World Cup in Qatar 2022 approaches, a Chicano kid reflects on how soccer helped him find his place in the world.

An illustration collage of a family with Argentina flag, soccer balls and world cup trophy

Sports

Comic: All the Argentina World Cups I remember

As the World Cup in Qatar gets ready to kick off, rooting for Argentina makes me reflect on all the past joys and heartbreaks.
"1990" surrounding wold cup trophy and a soccer stadium

Deportes

Las ‘noches mágicas de verano’ de Italia 90 guardan un recuerdo especial en mi corazón

Desde el primer Mundial que vi en en 1990 hasta Rusia 2018, la Copa del Mundial ha dejado momentos inolvidables en mi vida

two women watch soccer on tv. words come out: Anoto Donovan!!

2022 World Cup

Las viejitas, Landon Donovan and the joys of the World Cup

How one moment and one goal captured a decades-long love affair with the World Cup.
portrait of Andres Cantor and Maradona with argentina jersey

Sports

Gracias Fútbol: Diego Mardona’s iconic goal and other golden World Cup moments

The 2022 World Cup is nearly here. We asked readers and colleagues to share their favorite memories.

A plane flies through a soccer stadium, Eiffel tower in the background and globe in the foreground

2022 World Cup

Soccer heartbreak is the greatest universal language

The joy and pain of Mexico’s performance in the World Cup have meant moments of real connection with my father.

About this project

This project was created by the Latino Initiatives team. Editing by Angel Rodriguez, Fidel Martínez, Iliana Límon Romero and Ed Guzman. Art direction by Martina Ibáñez-Baldor. Illustrations by Joshua Sandoval. Print package by Allison Hong and Elsie Ramos. Audience engagement editing by Marisa Martinez.
2022 World Cup
Martina Ibáñez-Baldor

Martina Ibáñez-Baldor is a deputy design director for the Los Angeles Times, focused on its Latino intiatives. Before joining The Times, she worked for the Minneapolis Star Tribune and Milwaukee Magazine. She has a degree in journalism and Spanish from Marquette University.

Fidel Martinez

Fidel Martinez writes the Latinx Files, a weekly newsletter that focuses on the American Latinx experience. He started at The Times in 2018 as an audience engagement editor, focusing on sports. Previously he worked as politics editor for Mitu, as a social storytelling producer for Fusion Media Group and content curator and managing editor for Break Media. He is a proud Tejano who will fight anyone who disparages flour tortillas.

Angel Rodriguez

Angel Rodriguez is the general manager for Latino initiatives at the Los Angeles Times, overseeing a new product that will specifically explore Latino culture and identity.

