'Chaos president': Shutdown and indictments test limits of Trump's appeal as a disruptor

From farmers hurt by retaliatory tariffs as a result of the president’s trade war to retirees worried about their investments as the stock markets swing, many Americans, including some of those who voted for Trump in 2016, had been affected by his policies well before the shutdown occurred. But the pain the shutdown inflicted on some 800,000 federal workers, many of whom were forced to work without pay, appeared to crystallize the uneasiness many voters have felt about Trump’s leadership.