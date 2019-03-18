Essential Politics: It's not legality but legitimacy that's being debated over Newsom's halt to death penalty

Then there’s the political debate. With voters having refused efforts in 2012 and 2016 to repeal the death penalty, wasn’t Newsom thumbing his nose at their wishes? Each time he was asked the question, the governor sought to pivot back to his singular constitutional power — given to him, he noted, by the voters. And it remains to be seen whether he’ll champion a third attempt, aimed for the November 2020 ballot, to ask Californians to reconsider their stance.