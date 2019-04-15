The search for California's missing $2 billion in tax revenues

On Friday, the governor unveiled a 52-page report from the task force he commissioned to find a road map for California’s wildfire future. The group made recommendations on wildfire prevention and enforcement but declined to pick a path forward on whether long-standing liability laws should be loosened so that utility companies only pay when they’re at fault for a blaze’s origin. The chance that such a change means someone else pays the difference — ratepayers or taxpayers — is why the issue has been so contentious at the state Capitol.