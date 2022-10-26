Advertisement
On the issues: Rep. Ken Calvert and Will Rollins on Jan. 6, LGBTQ rights and polarization

Headshots of Rep. Ken Calvert and Will Rollins
GOP Rep. Ken Calvert, left, and Democratic former federal prosecutor Will Rollins are competing to represent swaths of the Inland Empire and Coachella Valley in Riverside County.
(U.S. House Office of Photography; courtesy of Will Rollins)
By Seema Mehta
Rep. Ken Calvert of Corona, the longest-serving Republican member of California’s congressional delegation, is being challenged by Democrat Will Rollins, a former federal prosecutor who aided in the prosecution of Jan. 6 insurrectionists at the U.S. Capitol.

First elected in 1992, Calvert is now running in less-favorable circumstances after the once-every-decade redrawing of congressional maps made his once solidly GOP district equally divided among Republican and Democratic voters in Riverside County.

The 41st district now includes Palm Springs and surrounding communities with many LGBTQ voters. Rollins, who is gay and sometimes campaigns with his longtime partner, has criticized Calvert over his record on LGBTQ issues.

The race is one of 10 key California contests in the Nov. 8 midterm election that could determine the balance of power in the House of Representatives.

The following is drawn from a questionnaire The Times sent to candidates in competitive California congressional races; responses have been edited for clarity and length. Information has also been included from past comments and past House votes:

Seema Mehta

Seema Mehta is a political writer who is covering the 2022 midterm elections that will determine control of Congress. She started at the Los Angeles Times in 1998, previously covered multiple presidential, state and local races, and recently completed a Knight-Wallace fellowship at the University of Michigan.

