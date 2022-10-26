On the issues: Rep. Ken Calvert and Will Rollins on Jan. 6, LGBTQ rights and polarization

Rep. Ken Calvert of Corona, the longest-serving Republican member of California’s congressional delegation, is being challenged by Democrat Will Rollins, a former federal prosecutor who aided in the prosecution of
Jan. 6 insurrectionists at the U.S. Capitol.
First elected in 1992, Calvert is now running in less-favorable circumstances after the once-every-decade redrawing of congressional maps made his once solidly GOP district equally divided among Republican and Democratic voters in Riverside County.
The 41st district now includes Palm Springs and surrounding communities with many LGBTQ voters. Rollins, who is gay and sometimes campaigns with his longtime partner, has criticized Calvert over his
record on LGBTQ issues.
The race is one of
10 key California contests in the Nov. 8 midterm election that could determine the balance of power in the House of Representatives.
The following is drawn from a questionnaire The Times sent to candidates in competitive California congressional races; responses have been edited for clarity and length. Information has also been included from past comments and past House votes:
UPDATED Oct. 26, 2022 | 11:10 AM Why should voters choose you? Calvert “I have been an effective representative for Riverside County for many years. From regional infrastructure projects, keeping our military bases open and protecting our natural resources and air quality, I’ve delivered time and again for my district. I’ve also lived here my entire life.” Rollins The Manhattan Beach native says he decided to run for Congress after the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that aimed to stop the certification of President Biden’s election. “Today, some of our biggest threats are right here at home, as people become radicalized by conspiracy theories and QAnon lies. I have served on the front lines in the fight against extremism [and] I’m running for Congress because I know that if Americans can agree on basic facts again, we can work together to tackle the big issues of our generation: lowering costs on working families, growing our economy, improving access to healthcare and protecting our planet.” The Democrat said the district needs a leader to help people struggling with inflation. “Nurses, teachers, firefighters and cops should not be paying higher federal income tax rates than billionaires, and small-business owners shouldn’t be getting hit with higher tax bills than Amazon, which often pays literally zero dollars in federal income taxes.” What about your experiences makes you the most qualified? Calvert “I have a record of getting things done in Congress and working in a bipartisan manner. In fact, I am the only Republican member of the House of Representatives who has had legislation signed into law by the past three Democratic presidents.” Rollins “We need leaders with integrity. I became a federal prosecutor to fight terrorism and make our nation stronger, and I will always stand up for truth and justice. At the Justice Department, I focused on counterterrorism and counterintelligence cases in Southern California. When I helped respond to the attack on the U.S. Capitol last year, I saw firsthand how conspiracy theories and lies turned to violence.” Seeing politicians spread lies about the election spurred him to leave the Justice Department and run for office, he added. “If we truly care about our democracy — if we truly care about something as fundamental as the freedom to choose our leaders — we cannot stop fighting against the far-right forces and broken information system that are encouraging more extremism and attacks.” What would be your top legislative priorities? Calvert “We need to increase American energy production to reduce energy prices, which will also help lower the cost of goods and services. As part of that effort, I will also be working on industrial base and supply chain issues to ensure that we have domestic capability to produce vital goods and services for the American people.” Rollins “Lowering costs on working families; bringing good jobs to this district; expanding access to healthcare, including reproductive health care, and lowering prescription costs; fixing our broken information system; and protecting the planet from the devastating effects of climate change.”
UPDATED Oct. 26, 2022 | 11:17 AM How would you work with the other party and on what issues? Calvert “I work with Democrats every day, especially as a member of the House Appropriations Committee. I have and will continue to work with Sen. [Dianne] Feinstein to address California’s water challenges. There’s no silver bullet to solving our long-term water issues, but through compromise and investments in a variety of water projects we can make a big impact.” Rollins He said he would work across the aisle to stop the extremism that he believes is undermining democracy. “We need a legal framework to end profit-driven lies and division, so Americans can start to agree on basic facts again. This is a systemic problem: Extremists, Big Tech and media outlets are profiting from spreading division based on lies, even as they erode our democracy and make it easier for adversaries like China and Russia to exploit us. We need to end this cycle of division-for-profit by updating our laws to break down information bubbles and propaganda networks, to require transparency in advertising, and to create a modern Fairness Doctrine that protects the public’s right to be informed.” On abortion: Calvert Before the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, Calvert signed onto an amicus brief urging the justices to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling that guaranteed federal protection for abortion. He voted against codifying a federal right to abortion. “I believe abortion should be an option for victims of rape, incest, or in cases where the health of the mother is in jeopardy.” Rollins “I’m grateful that states like California are working to codify that freedom, but to ensure equal access for everyone ... federal protection should be codified as well.” On the Jan. 6 insurrection and falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election: Calvert He was among more than 100 GOP House members who signed an amicus brief in December 2020 asking the Supreme Court to overturn election results in four swing states that Biden won. The next month, after insurrectionists were cleared from the Capitol on Jan. 6 and the House and Senate reconvened to debate certification of electoral votes, Calvert voted against certifying the election results in Pennsylvania and Arizona. He said that although he had concerns about the electoral process in both states, he believed Biden was legitimately elected president. “I have consistently condemned the violence that took place on January 6th as well as all kinds of politically motivated violence. My Electoral College certification votes reflected concerns I had with the application of election laws in two states. Those states would not have changed the outcome in the election.” Rollins “The conspiracy theorists who enabled the attack on our Capitol don’t deserve to work inside the building, period,” Rollins said, criticizing the incumbent. “I fought against adversaries — foreign and domestic — trying to influence our political system. I also fought against corruption and the insurrectionists who supported ... efforts to overturn the last election. I stand with the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our Capitol, and I stand for democracy, the rule of law, and the peaceful transfer of power.” On LGBTQ rights: Calvert During his first reelection campaign, an ally of the congressman outed Calvert’s Democratic opponent, and his campaign authorized mailers about his rival’s sexuality. In an interview, Calvert defended the messaging as part of a “heated” campaign and said he has “never had any animosity to the gay community.” In July, he voted to codify federal protections for same-sex couples; the bill, which passed the House, was a response to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ opinion that the ruling that established same-sex marriage as a right under the 14th Amendment should be reconsidered. “My views on gay marriage have evolved over time, much like they have for many Americans — including President Obama and President Biden. And, like most Americans, I considered the issue settled and do not believe we should revisit the court’s decision. I voted to codify marriage equality because I don’t think we should go back and revisit the issue of gay marriage or interracial marriage. I disagree with Justice Thomas on that. Ultimately, I believe the equal protection rights in the Constitution apply to all Americans.” Rollins The Democrat said he knows “firsthand that government-sponsored discrimination has lasting effects on all Americans, our economy, and our national security.” He said he blames longtime Republican leaders for supporting Supreme Court justices who could dismantle gay rights. “Justice Thomas’ concurring opinion makes it clear that he supports overturning rulings that protect same-sex relationships, same-sex marriage and even access to contraception. I’ve spent my career fighting to uphold the Constitution and I pledge to continue being an advocate for us all.” On mass shootings and gun control: Calvert Calvert says a mental health crisis in the U.S. contributes to mass shootings and said in cases where there were “clear warning signs,” authorities didn’t act to stop violence. “We need to be vigilant; we need to listen to family members who say their loved one may be taking steps to hurt themselves or others.” As for gun safety measures, he said, “The Second Amendment guarantees Americans the right to buy and own guns, and I support that right. I simply don’t buy the argument that gun control laws make us safer. ... We need to do a better job enforcing the laws we have already enacted. We also need to stop decriminalizing violent offenses that could help keep guns out of the hands of violent criminals.” Rollins “Gun safety laws don’t infringe on the rights of law-abiding folks, but they do help reduce gun violence. I, like most Americans — including most gun owners — believe in commonsense safety rules that keep guns away from dangerous people,” said Rollins, who noted he worked on cases involving gun violence as a federal prosecutor. He said he supports policies such as “violent history checks” for all gun purchases, bans on large-capacity magazines and raising the age for some gun purchases. “I’m committed to basic rules that will encourage gun discipline and keep firearms out of the hands of violent and dangerous people.” On the Affordable Care Act and prescription drug costs: Calvert The congressman has been a vocal supporter of repealing the Affordable Care Act. He has voted against legislation that would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices and cap out-of-pocket spending for prescription drugs. He has supported workplace accommodations for pregnant women and co-authored a bill with a Democrat that would close a federal loophole that they argued blocked consumers’ access to generic drugs. “I believe competition and giving consumers more options leads to better outcomes. ... I would support policies that encourage competition and give consumers more choices.” Rollins Rollins said he believes the government must build upon the ACA to expand access to affordable healthcare. “I support giving Medicare the power to negotiate lower drug prices, as well as other efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs, like the Affordable Insulin Now Act, passed by the House earlier this year.” On immigration, the border, citizenship: Calvert On his congressional website, Calvert points to legislation he has supported to deny citizenship to children born in the United States to parents in the country illegally. Birthright citizenship is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution under the 14th Amendment. The Republican says he supports finishing the fence along the southern border. “I do have empathy for children who were brought here at a young age due to no fault of their own and have lived here most of their lives. That’s why I’d support a clean DACA [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals] bill. ... I authored the legislation that established E-Verify and believe its use should be mandatory nationwide.” Rollins “The United States should reform its broken immigration system by focusing on temporary work permits, payment of taxes, and a path to citizenship. We can work to secure the border and ensure migrants are treated humanely. It’s not either/or.” What is the federal government’s role in dealing with the homeless crisis? Calvert “I believe the federal government can continue to provide resources that help communities address homelessness. Most of our homeless are either economically distressed, drug-addicted, or suffer from a mental illness. Each of those root causes requires different resources, so I believe all levels of government need to work collaboratively to help marry the right resources with the needs of the individual on the street. However, I wholeheartedly oppose California’s decriminalization of petty theft and open-air drug use. It has ravaged our cities and it does not help those who suffer from addiction.” In 2021, he said in arguing for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recall: “We don’t have a shortage of resources to tackle our state’s problems, we have a shortage of competent state leaders.” Rollins The Democrat said he would work with fellow lawmakers to secure federal funding to create more emergency and transitional housing, and to build more affordable housing. “We need more housing across the board to ease the burden for everyone, and we need our emergency housing to be located close to service-providers who can help those experiencing homelessness — whether due to substance abuse, mental health challenges, or economic struggles — get the help they need.”