On the issues: Rep. Ken Calvert and Will Rollins on Jan. 6, LGBTQ rights and polarization

Calvert

During his first reelection campaign, an ally of the congressman outed Calvert’s Democratic opponent, and his campaign authorized mailers about his rival’s sexuality. In an interview, Calvert defended the messaging as part of a “heated” campaign and said he has “never had any animosity to the gay community.”



In July, he voted to codify federal protections for same-sex couples; the bill, which passed the House, was a response to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ opinion that the ruling that established same-sex marriage as a right under the 14th Amendment should be reconsidered.



“My views on gay marriage have evolved over time, much like they have for many Americans — including President Obama and President Biden. And, like most Americans, I considered the issue settled and do not believe we should revisit the court’s decision. I voted to codify marriage equality because I don’t think we should go back and revisit the issue of gay marriage or interracial marriage. I disagree with Justice Thomas on that. Ultimately, I believe the equal protection rights in the Constitution apply to all Americans.”



Rollins

The Democrat said he knows “firsthand that government-sponsored discrimination has lasting effects on all Americans, our economy, and our national security.”



He said he blames longtime Republican leaders for supporting Supreme Court justices who could dismantle gay rights.



“Justice Thomas’ concurring opinion makes it clear that he supports overturning rulings that protect same-sex relationships, same-sex marriage and even access to contraception. I’ve spent my career fighting to uphold the Constitution and I pledge to continue being an advocate for us all.”