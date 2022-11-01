Your guide to California’s Congressional District 26 race: Rep. Julia Brownley vs. Matt Jacobs

The race in California’s 26th Congressional District, mostly based in Ventura County but with a sliver of Los Angeles County, features veteran Democratic lawmaker Julia Brownley facing off with former federal prosecutor Matt Jacobs.

Brownley has held various elected offices since 1994 and has served in Congress for the last decade. Her district favors Democrats but became a little less friendly after the decennial redrawing of congressional maps lopped off the blue city of Ventura while adding the conservative-leaning Simi Valley. The Cook Political Report, which has tracked House and Senate races for decades, on Tuesday changed the district’s rating from “solid Democratic” to “lean Democratic.”

Agriculture and veterans’ services are among the key issues in the district.