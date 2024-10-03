Advertisement
Politics

Your guide to the presidential candidates’ views on immigration

A white vehicle on a dirt road along a tall wall at the base of a hillside, seen through a fence covered in concertina wire
Kamala Harris has toughened her stance on migrants crossing the southern border, seen from Nogales, Ariz. But her ideas are starkly different from Donald Trump’s plan to round up millions for deportation.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
Portrait of Noah Bierman
By Noah Bierman
Staff WriterFollow
Share via
  • Trump has called for rapid and historic deportations of millions of immigrants who are in the country illegally.
  • Harris once supported decriminalizing illegal border crossings, but has shifted her stance significantly.

WASHINGTON — Former President Trump calls migrants invaders and criminals who are stealing jobs, “poisoning the blood of our country” and eating people’s pets, among other unfounded and inflammatory claims. Vice President Kamala Harris, the child of immigrants from India and Jamaica, celebrates the immigrant story as central to the country’s promise.

The issue has been the central motivation for Trump and his supporters since he began his first run for president in 2015 with a pledge to build a border wall and force Mexico to pay for it. It continues to be one of his top advantages in polls as Americans have seen record numbers of people stopped at the border during the Biden-Harris administration.

Harris, who once supported decriminalizing illegal border crossings, has responded to the political liability by toughening her stance on the border, hoping to win over voters who see Trump’s rhetoric and plans for historically large deportations as too harsh. But she has not explained her shifting policy views.

Advertisement

Trump has labeled Harris the “border czar” because President Biden tasked her with improving conditions in certain Central American countries to reduce migration from them. But she did not have direct responsibility over the border or immigration policy.

Mass deportations

Trump has called for rapid and historic deportations of the estimated 11 million immigrants — he says there are more — who are in the country illegally. He wants the National Guard and U.S. military, as well as police forces in cooperative states, to go door-to-door in a process that he recently said would be a “bloody story.” He has not ruled out creating detention camps to hold people awaiting deportation, though he has maintained that the removals would be so fast, camps would not be necessary.

Policy experts doubt it would be so easy.

“It’s not just simply putting someone on a plane and sending them back to their country,” said Colleen Putzel-Kavanaugh, an associate policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute, a Washington think tank.

Officials would have to locate the immigrants, who are often living in the shadows, and then disrupt families and local economies to remove them, she said. They would also need to negotiate with other governments — some uncooperative, others ill-equipped — to verify immigrants’ identities and accept them, and then find airplanes to send people back, she said.

‘Build the wall’

Trump promised in 2016 that he would erect a wall along the southern border and that Mexico would pay for it. He had about 500 miles of barrier built during his four years in office, most of it replacing existing fences and walls. Mexico did not pay for it.

Advertisement

A Border Patrol vehicle sits near border walls separating Tijuana, Mexico, from the United States, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in San Diego. President Joe Biden has unveiled plans to enact immediate significant restrictions on migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border as the White House tries to neutralize immigration as a political liability ahead of the November elections. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Politics

In political ads, Democrats go on offense about border security

Democrats running in swing districts and states are calling for stronger safety measures at the U.S.-Mexico border, a message more commonly heard from Republicans.

Aug. 19, 2024

Harris has called the border wall a “stupid” use of money, though the Biden administration is continuing to erect about 20 miles of new barriers under legislation signed by Trump. And she has pledged to sign a bipartisan border bill negotiated this year that includes hundreds of millions of dollars to continue construction.

Tough bipartisan bill

When she ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, Harris supported decriminalizing illegal border crossings. She has said as far back as 2017 that people who try to come into the country illegally are not criminals.

But as the Biden administration encountered record arrivals at the border, she shifted significantly. She supported a Biden administration executive action in June that severely limited asylum claims, and her campaign has said she no longer believes crossing illegally should be decriminalized.

Harris has also promised to sign the tough border bill, negotiated with Republicans this year, that would add 1,500 border agents and 10,000 detention beds, and double the number of deportation flights. The bill would have also sped up the asylum process and expanded visa and green card availability. It contains nothing for the so-called Dreamers who were brought to the country illegally when they were minors.

Trump effectively killed the bill for the time being by telling Republican lawmakers to oppose it so he could use the issue more effectively in his campaign.

Advertisement

Paths to legal status

Harris has also pledged to pass a comprehensive immigration bill, something that has not been done since the Reagan administration four decades ago.

She hasn’t given details or endorsed frameworks from the past, but said in her Democratic National Convention speech last month and on her website that it would include “strong border security and an earned pathway to citizenship” for people in the country illegally.

Illustration of a close up of a ballot with two ovals forming peeking eyes at a filled-in oval.

Politics

What’s on the November ballot in California?

The presidential race between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Trump is at the top of the ticket, but Californians will vote on a number of other races.

Sept. 19, 2024

Trump promised on his website to “deliver a merit-based immigration system that protects American labor and promotes American values.”

When he was president, he endorsed a merit-based proposal that would have slashed the number of immigrants allowed into the country legally and stopped prioritizing family members of legal residents. That plan failed in Congress, and Trump killed a separate bill that would have given legal protections to Dreamers in exchange for tighter border security.

Past coverage

GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA - JUNE 07: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks while Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei listens at the Palacio Nacional de la Cultura on on Monday, June 7, 2021. This week, the Vice President is visiting Guatemala and Mexico to discuss the root causes of migration from the Central American countries in what is known as the Northern Triangle - Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

Kamala Harris was tapped to fix the immigration crisis. Then the problem shifted

Immigration experts say the Biden administration picked the wrong immigration strategy, choosing a plan that failed to anticipate the shifting nature of migration.

Feb. 5, 2024

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept.10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)'

Politics

Why Trump kept going back to immigration again and again

Even if the topic was his 2020 election loss or the Jan. 6 insurrection, Trump brought up immigration in his debate against Harris.

Sept. 10, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris talks to Gloria Chavez, Chief Patrol Agent of the El Paso Sector, as she tours the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Central Processing Center, Friday, June 25, 2021, in El Paso, Texas, with from left Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Sen. Dick Durbin. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

World & Nation

Kamala Harris spent her political career supporting immigrants. As vice president, it got more complicated

Kamala Harris didn’t want to take on the immigration portfolio as vice president in the Biden White House, an unwinnable assignment.

July 26, 2024

World & Nation

Trump is pushing for a ‘merit-based’ immigration system that slashes the number of legal immigrants

President Trump is pushing forward with his promise of a harder line on legal immigration, endorsing on Wednesday a Senate proposal to slash the number of immigrants admitted to the United States while favoring those with certain education levels an

Aug. 2, 2017

L.A. Times Editorial Board Endorsements

The Times’ editorial board operates independently of the newsroom — reporters covering these races have no say in the endorsements.

How and where to vote

Advertisement

Read more California race guides

More election news

PoliticsWorld & NationElection 2024California Politics Immigration & the Border
Noah Bierman

Noah Bierman is an enterprise reporter focusing on clashes between red and blue states in the Washington bureau for the Los Angeles Times. He previously covered the White House and wrote for the paper’s national desk.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Politics

Advertisement