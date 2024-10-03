Your guide to the presidential candidates’ views on immigration

Former President Trump calls migrants invaders and criminals who are stealing jobs, “poisoning the blood of our country” and eating people’s pets, among other unfounded and inflammatory claims. Vice President Kamala Harris, the child of immigrants from India and Jamaica, celebrates the immigrant story as central to the country’s promise.

The issue has been the central motivation for Trump and his supporters since he began his first run for president in 2015 with a pledge to build a border wall and force Mexico to pay for it. It continues to be one of his top advantages in polls as Americans have seen record numbers of people stopped at the border during the Biden-Harris administration.

Harris, who once supported decriminalizing illegal border crossings, has responded to the political liability by toughening her stance on the border, hoping to win over voters who see Trump’s rhetoric and plans for historically large deportations as too harsh. But she has not explained her shifting policy views.

Trump has labeled Harris the “border czar” because President Biden tasked her with improving conditions in certain Central American countries to reduce migration from them. But she did not have direct responsibility over the border or immigration policy.