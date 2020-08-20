Burned gazpacho.

Prepare your charcoal or gas grill for direct, high-heat grilling. (Or heat your broiler to high and line a baking sheet with foil.) Brush the bread all over with olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and grill or broil the bread, flipping once halfway through, until deep golden brown all over with some charred bits at the edges, two to three minutes. Remove the bread from the grill or broiler and let cool. Tear into bite-size chunks.