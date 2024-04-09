Breakfast-lunch-dinner soup
This marriage of several good soups (think avgolemono meets egg drop meets minestrone) is one of the likeliest meeting points of our two home cooking styles. We both love summer squash, live on broth and cook some version of this soup at home very often. As the title suggests, this soup is great across all meals — we particularly like it for breakfast. If you happen to have a few spoonfuls of leftover rice, adding it would make this a slightly more substantial lunch or dinner.
Learn to cook vegetables in all the best possible ways from the new cookbook “Kismet: Bright, Fresh, Vegetable-Loving Recipes” by Sarah Hymanson and Sara Kramer, the chefs of Kismet and Kismet Rotisserie.
In a large pot, combine the leeks, olive oil, 2 teaspoons of the salt and the bay leaf. Cover and cook over medium-low heat, lifting the lid to stir occasionally with a wooden spoon, until the leeks are soft, about 10 minutes.
Add the chicken stock, remaining 1 tablespoon salt and the Parmesan rind. Increase the heat to medium-high and bring the liquid to a boil. Reduce to medium-low and simmer for 5 minutes. Add the zucchini and simmer 2 to 3 minutes longer. Stir in the lemon juice.
Discard the bay leaf and Parmesan rind. Add the spinach, stirring about 10 seconds until wilted.
Make sure your soup is simmering, stream in the beaten eggs in a swirl pattern, giving them one light stir. (Giving the broth just one quick stir will produce the desired threadlike texture of the eggs. Understir, and you’ll end up with big chunks; overstirring will turn the broth cloudy.) Turn off the heat and serve.
Be sure to buy (or, better yet, make) chicken stock, not broth — ideally something made with just chicken bones. To make an even better, richer stock, add some chicken feet if you can find them.
