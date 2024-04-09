Breakfast-lunch-dinner soup

This marriage of several good soups (think avgolemono meets egg drop meets minestrone) is one of the likeliest meeting points of our two home cooking styles. We both love summer squash, live on broth and cook some version of this soup at home very often. As the title suggests, this soup is great across all meals — we particularly like it for breakfast. If you happen to have a few spoonfuls of leftover rice, adding it would make this a slightly more substantial lunch or dinner.

