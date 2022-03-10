Cabbage Mafé With Limey Cilantro Sauce

This dish is a riff on Senegalese chicken mafé, using large, satisfying cabbage wedges but no meat. The sauce is made with peanuts that have been freshly ground into butter, but you can use one slightly heaping cup of store-bought, no additive, unsweetened peanut butter as a substitute. Fish sauce is also added to lend an authentic savoriness, but if you’re vegetarian/vegan, you can omit it or use a vegan substitute. Serve this dish with fonio — an ancient grain native to West Africa — if you can find it (it’s available online and at Whole Foods and Erewhon Market, among many locations in L.A.), but I often also serve it with rice. The cilantro sauce is optional, but its acidity cuts through the rich peanut butter sauce nicely, so don’t skip it if you have the time to make it.