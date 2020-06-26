Chile Lemon Simple Syrup
Cutting a slit in a fresh chile without splitting it open infuses this lemony syrup with a little heat. If you want a really spicy syrup, you can split the whole chile in half or slice it.
Scrub the lemons well under warm water. Using a vegetable peeler, remove the zest in strips directly over a small saucepan, letting them drop into the pan. Try to not peel off the white pith beneath the yellow layer. Squeeze ½ cup juice from the lemons and add to the zest, along with the sugar.
Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Remove from the heat and add the chile. Let cool to room temperature.
Get our new Cooking newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.