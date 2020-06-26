Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Chile Lemon Simple Syrup

5 minutes, plus cooling
Makes about ⅔ cup
1

Scrub the lemons well under warm water. Using a vegetable peeler, remove the zest in strips directly over a small saucepan, letting them drop into the pan. Try to not peel off the white pith beneath the yellow layer. Squeeze ½ cup juice from the lemons and add to the zest, along with the sugar.

2

Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Remove from the heat and add the chile. Let cool to room temperature.

If you’d like, strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a jar. Otherwise, simply pour the solids and liquid into a jar. Use right away or refrigerate until cold.
Make Ahead:
The syrup can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
