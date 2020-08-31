Chocolate Icebox Cake
If you like cookies-and-cream ice cream, you’ll love this simple cake. Assembling the layers is easiest in a springform pan with removable sides. Or you can put the cake together on a serving platter — the sides won’t be perfectly smooth, but I doubt anyone will mind. Rainbow sprinkles are optional but highly encouraged.
Combine the cream, mascarpone and powdered sugar in a large bowl. Use an electric mixer to whip them together just until stiff peaks form. (Be careful not to over-whip; the mixture will form curds if whipped too long.)
Arrange a single layer of chocolate cookies in the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan, breaking some cookies to fill in the empty spaces. Spread about 1/5 of the whipped cream mixture evenly over the cookies. Repeat four more times to create five layers total of cookies and cream, ending with a layer of cream. Smooth the top, cover with plastic and refrigerate overnight.
Remove the plastic and the sides of the springform pan. Scatter rainbow sprinkles across the top of the cake. Cut into wedges and serve cold.
