Chocolate Icebox Cake

30 minutes plus overnight chilling
Serves 8 to 10
Chocolate Icebox Cake from "The Newlywed Table," a cookbook by Maria Zizka.
(Maria Zizka)
By Maria Zizka
Aug. 30, 2019

If you like cookies-and-cream ice cream, you’ll love this simple cake. Assembling the layers is easiest in a springform pan with removable sides. Or you can put the cake together on a serving platter — the sides won’t be perfectly smooth, but I doubt anyone will mind. Rainbow sprinkles are optional but highly encouraged.

1

Combine the cream, mascarpone and powdered sugar in a large bowl. Use an electric mixer to whip them together just until stiff peaks form. (Be careful not to over-whip; the mixture will form curds if whipped too long.)

2

Arrange a single layer of chocolate cookies in the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan, breaking some cookies to fill in the empty spaces. Spread about 1/5 of the whipped cream mixture evenly over the cookies. Repeat four more times to create five layers total of cookies and cream, ending with a layer of cream. Smooth the top, cover with plastic and refrigerate overnight.

3

Remove the plastic and the sides of the springform pan. Scatter rainbow sprinkles across the top of the cake. Cut into wedges and serve cold.

