Lauren Veca's 'Versace' Rainbow Cookies
One of an Italian bakery’s most beloved creations, this tricolor treat stacks three layers of red, green and white (or pale yellow) cake to resemble the Italian flag, then smears the top with melted chocolate. Before diving into these beautiful, colorful cookies, however, note that rainbow cookies are a bit “equipment-intensive,” often requiring two mixing bowls (one for batter, one for egg whites), three cake pans and a small pot for melting chocolate. Despite all of the stuff and the steps, they are really pretty easy to make — and so delightful.
It helps to weigh the dough and divide by weight rather than wing it by sight, for consistent layers. Be sure not to overmix with the egg whites to ensure height for your cake; you want as much height for each layer as possible. Garibaldina Society member Lauren Veca’s cookies were dubbed “Versace cookies” by her nephew given how “fancy” and luxurious they are; they call for raspberry jam, which is traditional, though other flavors such as orange or apricot could make a fine substitute.
Heat the oven to 350 degrees and grease 3 13-by-9-inch metal baking pans. Line the bottom of each with parchment paper, letting it extend at 2 opposite ends, and grease paper.
Break marzipan paste into small pieces and grind with sugar in a food processor until no lumps remain. Transfer to a large bowl and add butter. Beat with an electric mixer until light and fluffy, then add yolks and almond extract and beat well. Beat in flour and salt on low speed. Beat egg whites in another bowl with cleaned beaters until they just hold stiff peaks, and stir one-third into batter to lighten slightly (batter will be stiff). Fold in remaining whites thoroughly.
Divide dough into thirds (about 1⅓ cups each). Stir green food coloring into one third and red food coloring into another, leaving one third plain. Spread each dough separately into one of the prepared pans (layers will be thin).
Bake layers in batches in the middle of the oven until just set and beginning to turn golden along edges, 7 to 10 minutes each. Run a knife along edges to loosen from pan, then while still hot, invert a large rack over pan and invert layer onto rack, pulling gently on the parchment overhangs to release if necessary. Peel off parchment and cool completely.
Line a large shallow baking pan with parchment and slide the green layer into it. Spread half of the jam evenly over the green layer and carefully top with the plain layer. Spread remaining jam evenly over uncovered plain layer and carefully top with pink layer. (Trim edges if necessary.) Cover with plastic wrap and weight with a large cutting board or baking pan. Chill for at least 3 hours.
Melt chocolate chips in a double boiler or a metal bowl set over a pan of barely simmering water. Remove weight and plastic wrap from the cake and spread chocolate evenly over the top, but not sides, of the pink top layer. Let stand at room temperature until set, about 1 hour, and cut into small diamonds (12 rows crosswise and 12 diagonal rows).
Get our Cooking newsletter.
Your roundup of inspiring recipes and kitchen tricks.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.