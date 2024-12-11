Crudo e Nudo's Shrimp Stock

Crudo e Nudo chef Brian Bornemann makes an aromatic shrimp stock to bolster the seafood flavor of pasta sauces, soups and more. But home cooks can also make this flavorful, shrimpy stock; simply remove and freeze shrimp shells when cooking with shrimp at home, or inquire about purchasing them from your local fishmonger.

At Crudo e Nudo this stock makes its way into multiple dishes. It intensifies the flavors of tuna tartare toast, and contributes to the base of the restaurant’s diavolo sauce — blended with Calabrian chiles, tomato paste, vinegar and sugar. Bornemann also recommends using this shrimp stock to make seafood risotto, gradually cooking the rice in the heady liquid, or simmering soups such as cioppino, seafood curry or bouillabaisse. It could also serve as the poaching liquid for shrimp, giving your next shrimp cocktail double the shellfish punch.