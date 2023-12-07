Ignazio Vivirito's Cuccidati (Sicilian fig cookies)

Assemble the cookies: Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment and set aside. Lightly beat the remaining egg together with 1 tablespoon of water in a small bowl to make an egg wash and set aside.

Remove the dough and filling from the refrigerator. Divide the dough into 4 pieces and cover each to retain moisture. Put some of the filling into a pastry bag fitted with a smooth round tip, about ½ inch in diameter. (Alternatively, fill a single-use piping bag and snip a ½-inch opening at the bottom.)

Working with one piece of dough at a time, dust a clean work surface with flour, place the dough on the flour and then dust the dough with flour and roll it into a 4-by-15-inch rectangle about ¼ inch thick. Using a pastry cutter or very sharp knife, divide the dough lengthwise into two long rectangles (2 by 15 inches each). Lift one of the rectangles and move toward you and away from the other. Pipe a log of filling along the outer edge of the length of the rectangle. Gently roll the filled side of the dough toward the nonfilled side to make a log. Pinch the seam to attach it to the dough underneath it and lay the log seam side down. Flatten the log slightly and slice the log into 2-inch lengths. Place the cookies on the prepared baking sheets, spaced about 1½ inches apart. Brush the pastry with the egg wash and sprinkle with colored sprinkles or nonpareils, if desired (if not icing). Repeat with the remaining dough and filling.