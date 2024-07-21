Dudley Market's dill aioli

There are many uses for a good aioli, but one of the undisputed best vessels for the rich and creamy spread is a burger. A bright, citrusy, dilly aioli is one of the secrets to the success of the lauded burger at Venice restaurant and wine bar Dudley Market — an item that owner-operator Conner Mitchell can’t remove from the menu for fear of an uprising.

“It gives you freshness, it gives you kick,” he said of his vibrant spread. “If you’re not gonna have any acid from pickles or peppers or marinated onions or something like that, something needs to cut [the fattiness].”

A mound of fresh dill adds an herbaceous note to Dudley Market’s aioli, which works well with the rest of the menu at the seafood-centric restaurant. The spread is also brightened by champagne vinegar, fresh lemon juice and Dijon mustard, as well as raw garlic, which all pack a savory, light pungency. Use Dudley Market’s recipe for dill aioli on burgers at home, or for dipping fries, marinating meats or smearing onto seafood.